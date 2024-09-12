Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Apple AirPods 4 available for pre-order: enjoy ANC and a comfy fit with Apple's newest earbuds

Apple's new AirPods are now available for pre-order on Apple's website, as well as retail partners such as Amazon and Best Buy. Apple's new entry-level AirPods are going to hit the shelves on September 20, and the pre-orders were opened on September 9, differently from the iPhone 16 series which will be up for pre-order tomorrow at 5 a.m. Pacific Time.

The AirPods 4 come in two variants: with or without Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). As usual if you pre-order from Apple's website, you can get them with a free engraving if you wish to do so.

The version without ANC costs $129, and the version with ANC will cost you $179.

The new AirPods were announced during Apple's "It's Glowtime" event where the Cupertino tech giant unveiled the iPhone 16 series and the new Apple Watch Series 10. The AirPods 4 come in a recognizable design that seems to currently be a mixture between the AirPods Pro and the regular AirPods.

They bring advanced audio with improved highs and bass so you can enjoy your favorite music with a better sound. They have also been slightly redesigned to better fit different ears, although just like their predecessors, they don't come with changeable tips.

You also get to enjoy a new USB-C case that offers 30 hours of battery life and adaptive audio that events loud noise or lowers volume during conversations. You can now also nod to say no or yes when responding to Siri while you're wearing the AirPods.

One of the biggest upgrades to these is the ANC that Apple adds to the more expensive models. So far, the entry-level AirPods didn't come with an ANC option, but you can now take advantage of the feature so you don't have to struggle in noisy environments.

All in all, the AirPods 4 offer a great balance if you don't want to go for the more expensive AirPods Pro. As we already stated, you can now pre-order them, and they will be commercially available on September 20, which is next Friday.

I really like the advancements Apple's made on these bad boys and can't wait to actually hear how they sound when we get them for our review.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

