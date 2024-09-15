Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
After costing a small fortune for just a couple of months, Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Z Fold 6 received a monumental discount for the company's Discover Fall sales event earlier this week, and believe it or not, said price cut has just been made... even more monumental.
Probably the best foldable phone available in the US today now costs... a smaller fortune in a 1TB storage variant with no trade-in required or any other hoops to jump through. All you need to do is opt for a pink colorway, which will instantly be marked down from an obscene list price of $2,259.99 to $1,449.99 on Samsung's regional e-store once you check the "no trade-in" box before adding the product to your cart.
It pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $810 discount here, and what's perhaps the funniest thing about this improved weekend deal is that it makes the 1TB Z Fold 6 cheaper than both the 256 and 512GB configurations.
As you can imagine, your savings will go through the roof if you have something (good) to trade in, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (in "good" working condition), for instance, dropping this top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold 6 model to a measly $599.99 for a limited time.
The Z Fold 4, S24 Ultra, and Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, can knock the price of a Z Fold 6 with a terabyte of internal storage space down to $899.99, with other older and/or humbler devices of course receiving substantially lower but still more than decent trade-in values.
At $600, $900, $1,450, and anything in between, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is virtually unrivaled in terms of bang for your buck in the highly competitive and increasingly crowded foldable market segment, impressing with everything from its (apparent) durability to its undeniably elegant design, super-high-quality screens, excellent battery life, respectable camera capabilities, promising Galaxy AI skills, and flawless long-term software support.
You only have until the end of the weekend (and the entire Discover Samsung Fall promotion) to score these huge new discounts with or without a trade-in, after which the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to become prohibitive for most prospective buyers yet again (especially with 1TB storage).
