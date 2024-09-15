Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in





Probably the best foldable phone available in the US today now costs... a smaller fortune in a 1TB storage variant with no trade-in required or any other hoops to jump through. All you need to do is opt for a pink colorway, which will instantly be marked down from an obscene list price of $2,259.99 to $1,449.99 on Samsung 's regional e-store once you check the "no trade-in" box before adding the product to your cart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Pink Color, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) $810 off (36%) $1449 99 $2259 99 Buy at Samsung





It pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $810 discount here, and what's perhaps the funniest thing about this improved weekend deal is that it makes the 1TB Z Fold 6 cheaper than both the 256 and 512GB configurations.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 model to a measly $599.99 for a limited time. As you can imagine, your savings will go through the roof if you have something (good) to trade in, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (in "good" working condition), for instance, dropping this top-of-the-linemodel to a measly $599.99 for a limited time.





The Z Fold 4, S24 Ultra , and Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max , meanwhile, can knock the price of a Z Fold 6 with a terabyte of internal storage space down to $899.99, with other older and/or humbler devices of course receiving substantially lower but still more than decent trade-in values.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 At $600, $900, $1,450, and anything in between, theis virtually unrivaled in terms of bang for your buck in the highly competitive and increasingly crowded foldable market segment, impressing with everything from its (apparent) durability to its undeniably elegant design, super-high-quality screens, excellent battery life, respectable camera capabilities, promising Galaxy AI skills, and flawless long-term software support.



