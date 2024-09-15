Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
After costing a small fortune for just a couple of months, Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Z Fold 6 received a monumental discount for the company's Discover Fall sales event earlier this week, and believe it or not, said price cut has just been made... even more monumental.

Probably the best foldable phone available in the US today now costs... a smaller fortune in a 1TB storage variant with no trade-in required or any other hoops to jump through. All you need to do is opt for a pink colorway, which will instantly be marked down from an obscene list price of $2,259.99 to $1,449.99 on Samsung's regional e-store once you check the "no trade-in" box before adding the product to your cart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Pink Color, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$810 off (36%)
$1449 99
$2259 99
Buy at Samsung

It pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $810 discount here, and what's perhaps the funniest thing about this improved weekend deal is that it makes the 1TB Z Fold 6 cheaper than both the 256 and 512GB configurations.

As you can imagine, your savings will go through the roof if you have something (good) to trade in, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (in "good" working condition), for instance, dropping this top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold 6 model to a measly $599.99 for a limited time.

The Z Fold 4, S24 Ultra, and Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, can knock the price of a Z Fold 6 with a terabyte of internal storage space down to $899.99, with other older and/or humbler devices of course receiving substantially lower but still more than decent trade-in values.

At $600, $900, $1,450, and anything in between, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is virtually unrivaled in terms of bang for your buck in the highly competitive and increasingly crowded foldable market segment, impressing with everything from its (apparent) durability to its undeniably elegant design, super-high-quality screens, excellent battery life, respectable camera capabilities, promising Galaxy AI skills, and flawless long-term software support.

You only have until the end of the weekend (and the entire Discover Samsung Fall promotion) to score these huge new discounts with or without a trade-in, after which the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to become prohibitive for most prospective buyers yet again (especially with 1TB storage).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more
Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more

Latest News

Apple's 2024 iPad Pro 13 with M4 power is on sale at its highest discounts to date (with a catch)
Apple's 2024 iPad Pro 13 with M4 power is on sale at its highest discounts to date (with a catch)
Controversial display manufacturer trying to woo Apple surpasses Samsung and LG OLEDs
Controversial display manufacturer trying to woo Apple surpasses Samsung and LG OLEDs
Warning! Flappy Bird revival seems to be about getting you to buy cryptocurrency
Warning! Flappy Bird revival seems to be about getting you to buy cryptocurrency
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render leaks: thinner, lighter and rounder
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render leaks: thinner, lighter and rounder
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks ancient next to Huawei Mate XT in new hands-on image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks ancient next to Huawei Mate XT in new hands-on image
Just like the notch, iPhone 16’s camera control button is already being copied
Just like the notch, iPhone 16’s camera control button is already being copied
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless