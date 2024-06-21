Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
While the entire mobile tech world seems to be eagerly awaiting Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 7 launch event next month, we're here today to encourage you to listen to your heart and don't waste another second waiting for a product that may turn out to be too familiar or costly to justify your time and money.
If you want to buy one of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, or headphones available right now, we have all the details you might need on all the top mobile tech deals out there this week.
Today's three greatest bargains are to die for
We obviously don't mean that in a literal sense, but it's definitely hard to find the right metaphor to describe the appeal of a massively discounted Motorola Razr foldable with a huge primary screen in tow, a... not-too-bad secondary panel, two undeniably excellent rear-facing cameras, and an almost surprisingly hefty battery.
With the Razr (2024) around the corner, the impressively affordable Razr (2023) is... probably more attractive than ever before for anyone who's been dying to try out a modernized flip phone with Android while not being able to afford Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5.
The OnePlus 12R and Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, obviously come with "conventional" slab designs, addressing a target audience composed of Android power users... who can't afford something like the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra. That's right, Google's latest jumbo-sized flagship has officially become an affordable device after a colossal $250 markdown from a $999 list price that, full disclosure, has been available (a few times) before.
So many other smartphone deals and steals, so little time to act!
No, we're not sure when all these promotions will go away, but our (educated) guess is that the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and Razr Plus, for instance, will return closer to their normal prices very soon. Last year's Edge Plus is a particularly compelling bargain at both a substantial discount and alongside a nice little gift worth around $130 separately, while the Razr+ is clearly a smarter buy today than the much costlier but not that much better Galaxy Z Flip 5.
The Z Flip 5 is itself sold at a more than notable discount for hardcore Samsung fans, which can also get the extravagant Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a... slightly less prohibitive price than usual. At the other end of the pricing spectrum, the Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger is marked down by a decent $40 of its own, which naturally can't hold a candle to the monumental new $565 discount of Google's 256GB Pixel 7 Pro.
The Pixel 8 is of course newer, smaller, and more modestly discounted right now, while the OnePlus 12 might just be the best high-end Android phone out there from a value for money perspective. Last but surely not least, the Pixel Fold is impressively still reduced by a huge $500, thus undercutting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and providing foldable fans with yet another exquisite book-style option.
Here are your top tablet promotions for all budgets:
It's hard to imagine a more diverse and eclectic group of tablets than these four, which currently range in price from under 150 bucks to a little over $1,200, thus naturally catering to the specific needs, tastes, and requirements of every potential buyer out there.
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S9 is probably the most interesting device in this category, fetching a whopping $200 less than usual with a decidedly premium design and a set of specifications that's almost good enough to give Apple's latest iPad Pros a run for their money.
With state-of-the-art Apple M4 power, the company's newest 13-inch colossus is discounted by $80 in a 256GB storage variant, which probably wouldn't feel that impressive if the product wasn't brand-new.
This week's best smartwatch deals are all about one brand
That was never our intention, mind you, but there's simply nothing on the market right now that comes close to the quality and value offered by the deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Sorry, Android fans, we're merely saying it as we see it, and unless you really, really, really need a rugged smartwatch, our recommendation is to go with a "regular" Series 9 at an unbeatable $100 discount in your preferred size, colorway, and connectivity variant.
Let's end things on a high note with some ultra-affordable earbuds and headphones!
How can one possibly do better than with an industry-leading pair of AirPods at a substantial $50 discount? That's an impossible question to answer... unless, of course, you're willing to give Anker's budget-friendly Soundcore sub-brand a chance.
The Space A40 are certainly not bad, as proven by their largely glowing Amazon customer reviews, and at a 39 percent discount, they might be too cheap to ignore. The same incredibly goes for Apple's over-ear Beats Solo 4 headphones, which are somehow sold at $70 under their already fairly reasonable $200 list price mere weeks after their commercial debut. That never happens with Apple-made gadgets, so you really don't want to miss this unique money-saving opportunity.
