Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await





If you want to buy one of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, or headphones available right now, we have all the details you might need on all the top mobile tech deals out there this week.

Today's three greatest bargains are to die for

Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Camera, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Blue Color Options $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





We obviously don't mean that in a literal sense, but it's definitely hard to find the right metaphor to describe the appeal of a massively discounted Motorola Razr foldable with a huge primary screen in tow, a... not-too-bad secondary panel, two undeniably excellent rear-facing cameras, and an almost surprisingly hefty battery.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 . With the Razr (2024) around the corner , the impressively affordable Razr (2023) is... probably more attractive than ever before for anyone who's been dying to try out a modernized flip phone with Android while not being able to afford Samsung's





So many other smartphone deals and steals, so little time to act!

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options $40 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian $564 off (56%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Moto Buds+ Included $200 off (25%) Gift $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Camera, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black $350 off (35%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Camera, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Silky Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Four Color Options $270 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Camera, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $500 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





very soon. Last year's Edge Plus is a particularly compelling bargain at both a substantial discount and alongside a nice little gift worth around $130 separately, while the Razr+ is clearly a smarter buy today than the much costlier but not that much better No, we're not sure when all these promotions will go away, but our (educated) guess is that the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and Razr Plus , for instance, will return closer to their normal pricessoon. Last year's Edge Plus is a particularly compelling bargain at both a substantial discount and alongside a nice little gift worth around $130 separately, while the Razr+ is clearly a smarter buy today than the much costlier but not that much better Galaxy Z Flip 5



Here are your top tablet promotions for all budgets:

Lenovo Tab M11 128GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Android 13, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color $60 off (30%) $139 99 $199 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 11.2-Inch Android Tablet with 120Hz OLED Display, Octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T Processor, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 8,000mAh Battery, Four JBL Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, USB Type-C Port, Storm Grey Color $150 off (35%) $279 99 $429 99 Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $201 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black and Silver Color Options $80 off (6%) Buy at Amazon





It's hard to imagine a more diverse and eclectic group of tablets than these four, which currently range in price from under 150 bucks to a little over $1,200, thus naturally catering to the specific needs, tastes, and requirements of every potential buyer out there.





almost good enough to give Apple's latest iPad Pros a run for their money. Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S9 is probably the most interesting device in this category, fetching a whopping $200 less than usual with a decidedly premium design and a set of specifications that'sgood enough to give Apple's latest iPad Pros a run for their money.





With state-of-the-art Apple M4 power, the company's newest 13-inch colossus is discounted by $80 in a 256GB storage variant, which probably wouldn't feel that impressive if the product wasn't brand-new.

This week's best smartwatch deals are all about one brand

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $99 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Color and Band Options $80 off (10%) Buy at Amazon









Sorry, Android fans, we're merely saying it as we see it, and unless you really, really, really need a rugged smartwatch, our recommendation is to go with a "regular" Series 9 at an unbeatable $100 discount in your preferred size, colorway, and connectivity variant.

Let's end things on a high note with some ultra-affordable earbuds and headphones!

Anker Soundcore Space A40 True Wireless Earbuds with Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, HearID, Bluetooth 5.2, Six Microphones with AI Algorithm for Crystal Clear Calls, Multipoint Connection, Fast Charging, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $31 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing $49 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Three Color Options $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





How can one possibly do better than with an industry-leading pair of AirPods at a substantial $50 discount? That's an impossible question to answer... unless, of course, you're willing to give Anker's budget-friendly Soundcore sub-brand a chance.



