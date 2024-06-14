The mother of all Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks claims to reveal the foldable's full spec sheet
Up Next:
If all the recent Galaxy Z Fold 6 visual leaks left you feeling a little underwhelmed and that price hike rumor from just a couple of days ago only increased your doubts regarding Samsung's next big book-style foldable, we're afraid the latest (and greatest) scoop on specs is unlikely to turn your frown upside down.
The pretty much complete list of features and specifications purportedly revealed by the typically reliable folks over at Smartprix today is certainly not disappointing in and of itself, looking however way too familiar for Z Fold 5 and even Z Fold 4 owners.
This is (allegedly) what the Z Fold 6 is all about
- 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 2160 x 1856 pixel resolution;
- 6.3-inch secondary Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate support and 2376 x 968 pixel resolution;
- Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor with up to 3.39GHz CPU speed;
- 12GB LPDDR5X RAM;
- 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;
- 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS;
- 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view;
- 10MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 3x optical zoom, and up to 30x digital zoom;
- 4MP under-display camera with f/1.8 aperture;
- 10MP cover camera with f/2.2 aperture;
- 8K video recording support at 30fps;
- FHD video recording at up to 240fps;
- USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectivity;
- Bluetooth 5.3;
- Wi-Fi 6;
- 4,400mAh battery;
- 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm dimensions (folded);
- 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm dimensions (unfolded);
- 239 grams weight;
- Navy, silver shadow, and pink color options.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Z Fold 5: what's new, what's the same
Unfortunately, essentially all the rumors from the last few months seem to be gaining (further) credence today with an almost totally unchanged spec sheet. Yes, it appears that the Z Fold 6 will come with the exact same camera specifications, main display size, battery capacity, storage options, and RAM count as last year's Z Fold 5, making it mighty difficult for Samsung to justify that $100 price increase multiple trustworthy sources are anticipating.
The Z Fold 6 (rendered here by a rock-solid source) will look different from the Z Fold 5 at first glance.
The only upgrades featured on the above list are the undoubtedly welcome but also very predictable jump from the Z Fold 5's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to a state-of-the-art new Gen 3 SoC and a slightly larger cover screen with a revised resolution count.
What those numbers do not include are all the cutting-edge AI technologies the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is otherwise widely expected to "borrow" from the Galaxy S24 family and possibly improve and optimize in a few different ways. The next-gen foldable powerhouse is also all but guaranteed to come with an all-new, sharper, and boxier design that will allow Samsung to reduce the Fold 5's thickness (both in folded and unfolded form), as well as the total product weight.
According to this hot new leak and older ones like it, the Z Fold 6 is quite a bit wider than its predecessor, as well as a tad shorter, so at least there's that to separate the two otherwise very similar foldable phones.
When will the Z Fold 6 be released and how much will it cost?
That first half of the availability equation is not yet etched in stone, with a few industry insiders predicting a glamorous Unpacked announcement on July 10 while others say the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and the Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Watch 7 family) could take place a little later.
This is the closest thing we currently have to an official Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 image.
As far as the pricing aspect is concerned, we almost have no doubts anymore that the Z Fold 6 will be more expensive than the Z Fold 5, most likely fetching $1,899.99 in the US in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, $2,019.99 with double the local digital hoarding room, and an exorbitant $2,259.99 in a top-of-the-line 1TB variant.
Are those price points justified? You will obviously have to decide that for yourselves when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 actually comes out, but before you do, make sure you also consider lower-cost alternatives like the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: