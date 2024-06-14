The mother of all Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks claims to reveal the foldable's full spec sheet





This is (allegedly) what the Z Fold 6 is all about





7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 2160 x 1856 pixel resolution;

6.3-inch secondary Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate support and 2376 x 968 pixel resolution;

Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor with up to 3.39GHz CPU speed;

for Galaxy processor with up to 3.39GHz CPU speed; 12GB LPDDR5X RAM;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;

50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS;

12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view;

10MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 3x optical zoom, and up to 30x digital zoom;

4MP under-display camera with f/1.8 aperture;

10MP cover camera with f/2.2 aperture;

8K video recording support at 30fps;

FHD video recording at up to 240fps;

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectivity;

Bluetooth 5.3;

Wi-Fi 6;

4,400mAh battery;

153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm dimensions (folded);

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm dimensions (unfolded);

239 grams weight;

Navy, silver shadow, and pink color options.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Z Fold 5: what's new, what's the same





Unfortunately, essentially all the rumors from the last few months seem to be gaining (further) credence today with an almost totally unchanged spec sheet. Yes, it appears that the Z Fold 6 will come with the exact same camera specifications, main display size, battery capacity, storage options, and RAM count as last year's Z Fold 5 , making it mighty difficult for Samsung to justify that $100 price increase multiple trustworthy sources are anticipating.









The only upgrades featured on the above list are the undoubtedly welcome but also very predictable jump from the Z Fold 5 's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to a state-of-the-art new Gen 3 SoC and a slightly larger cover screen with a revised resolution count.









very similar According to this hot new leak and older ones like it, the Z Fold 6 is quite a bit wider than its predecessor, as well as a tad shorter, so at least there's that to separate the two otherwisesimilar foldable phones

When will the Z Fold 6 be released and how much will it cost?













As far as the pricing aspect is concerned, we almost have no doubts anymore that the Z Fold 6 will be more expensive than the Z Fold 5 , most likely fetching $1,899.99 in the US in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, $2,019.99 with double the local digital hoarding room, and an exorbitant $2,259.99 in a top-of-the-line 1TB variant.



