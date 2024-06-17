



Paras says that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 will be priced in a range between $299-$310 in the United States. Color options for the model are rumored to be Marbal Gray, ⁠Cream white, and ⁠Forest Green.The Galaxy Watch 7 recently was certified by the FCC revealing that the timepiece will support 15W wireless charging and will feature one version with Wi-Fi connectivity and another version that works with LTE connectivity.





Thewill be powered by a 3nm Exynos chip, according to the latest rumors, delivering a 20% boost in performance and power efficiency compared to the 5nm Exynos W930 which was used on the Galaxy Watch 6 . The base storage has received a hike to 32GB.





Apple Watch Ultra 2 . This watch will be available in just one color-Titanium Gray, and will reportedly be powered by a penta-core Exynos chip produced using Samsung Foundry's 3nm process node. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra, the first Ultra branded Galaxy Watch to be produced by the manufacturer, is expected to feature premium hardware and offer similar capabilities as the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 . 91mobiles says that it has learned from its source that this model will carry a price tag in a range between $699-$710. That compares with the $799 price tag carried by the. This watch will be available in just one color-Titanium Gray, and will reportedly be powered by a penta-core Exynos chip produced using Samsung Foundry's 3nm process node.





The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be sold in just one case size, 47mm, and is tipped to include a large 590mAh battery. The cell has a slightly larger capacity than the 564mAh battery that jeeps the lights running on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 . Other rumors indicate that the premium timepiece could feature a sapphire crystal glass display and deliver a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The device might have a Quick Button to help users perform some tasks quickly and the Galaxy Watch Ultra might come with 10ATM+ IP68 dust and water resistance. We could see a variant of the Galaxy Watch Ultra with Bluetooth connectivity and another variant with cellular connectivity.



Both timepieces will most likely have Wear OS 5 pre-installed. We are three weeks away from the Unpacked event so make sure your calendar has July 10th circled.

