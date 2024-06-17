With video posted on social media, Motorola teases next week's Razr reveal including new U.S. models









Psst! Some flip-worthy news is coming... pic.twitter.com/NioPU69hLQ — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) June 17, 2024

The external Quick View display on the less-expensive Razr (2024) is getting a huge size increase from the 1.5-inch panel found on last year's Razr (2023) to a nice-sized 3.6-inch pOLED display on this year's clamshell. We don't want to make this confusing, but the Quick View screen on the Razr (2024) will be about the same size as the external screen on last year's premium Razr+ (2023). Since users of that model were able to use the Quick View screen to access many apps without having to open the foldable, you should expect to be able to do the same with the Razr (2024). The Quick View screen on the Razr (2024) will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Razr (2024) could be powered by the yet-to-be-released MediaTek Dimensity 7300X application processor (AP) along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Other rumored specs call for the phone to come with a 6.9-inch pOLED display with an FHD+ 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP internal camera. A 4200mAh battery is expected to keep the lights on. Pricing could remain the same at $699 for the Razr (2024) compared with last year's model.







The premium Razr+ (2024) is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 AP under the hood and carry a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The clamshell is believed to be equipped with 12GB of RAM out of the box and 512GB of storage. At the rumored 4 inches, the external Quick View display gets a small increase in size and is expected to have a refresh rate of 165Hz. The 4000mAh battery will allegedly support 68W fast charging



The Razr+ (2024) is tipped to feature a pair of 50MP rear-facing cameras and we should see a 32MP camera for the internal screen. The device could keep last year's $999 price tag.





