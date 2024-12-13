Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Flip 6, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and many more last-minute Christmas offers!
Who said that there are no good deals to be found on the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones around after Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Not this writer, that's for sure, and certainly not major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy or top-tier device manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Lenovo.
That's because some of the greatest offers of this holiday season on many of the most popular mobile products out there are either still available or back with a bang in all (or most) of those places, waiting for bargain hunters to cross every remaining item off their Christmas shopping lists before it's too late.
Check out this week's epic top three deals!
Yes, ladies and gents, the Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger, high-end Galaxy Z Flip 6 clamshell, and book-style Pixel 9 Pro Fold powerhouse are all as affordable as they've ever been, and no, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops of any sort to score their stellar unlocked discounts of $250 to $300.
If you hurry, any one of these top-shelf Android phones can be yours by Christmas, and if you're thinking of waiting for a potentially better deal to arrive anytime soon, you might be in for a long and fruitless wait. The Z Flip 6 can obviously be marked down even lower than $799.99 with the right device trade-in, but in order to minimize your holiday spending on one of the best foldables in the world, you have to take advantage of Samsung's Discover Winter promotion by the end of the week.
These other smartphone offers are equally magnificent
Okay, maybe not all of those deals above are that great. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, for instance, have recently been available at larger discounts... that are unlikely to return by December 25. I also distinctly remember seeing the Galaxy S24 Ultra fetch a slightly lower price than right now through its manufacturer's US website, which is another rare promo unlikely to make a comeback in the next couple of weeks or so.
But then you've got the tremendously feature-packed Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger, deliciously affordable OnePlus 12R high-ender, and the true OnePlus 12 flagship sold at record low prices... yet again. And a deeply discounted Galaxy S24 FE with or without a trade-in. And last but certainly not least, a surprisingly affordable Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable hero bundled with a nice little freebie as an ultimate Christmas deal sweetener. Pretty hard to choose just one last-minute holiday bargain from that list, eh?
How about those miraculous tablet promotions?
If you didn't believe in Christmas miracles prior to today, it's probably enough to look at Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10+ deal to reconsider your entire belief system. That ultra-high-end Android giant is not only marked down by a cool 150 bucks (again), also including (for the first time ever) a complimentary Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition as well. Now that's how you get into the holiday spirit!
Of course, the Tab S10 Plus is still not what you'd call conventionally affordable, which is where the likes of the Lenovo Tab P12, Apple iPad (2022), Google Pixel Tablet, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE come in at pretty amazing discounts of their own.
The surprisingly powerful OnePlus Pad 2 is also surprisingly cheap... for what it offers, while the Surface Pro 11 is most definitely not cheap, providing however virtually unrivaled bang for your buck at a huge $450 discount in a 512GB storage variant with a productivity-enhancing keyboard also bundled in.
Probably the best smartwatches out there are also on sale at excellent prices!
Whether you're an iPhone or Android handset owner, our short and straightforward list of top smartwatch bargains this week has you covered with a great (non-rugged) option brimming with useful and potentially life-saving sensors, as well as all sorts of other functional wellness and lifestyle tools.
The large Galaxy Watch 7 is considerably cheaper than a small Apple Watch Series 10, but at the end of the day, both of these deals are awesome... and unlikely to be improved at any point in the next weeks and perhaps even months.
Get the Christmas party started with these hugely discounted headphones!
Besides saving as much money as possible on the best possible gifts for all your loved ones, a good way to get into the holiday spirit is to blast all your favorite Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, and Frank Sinatra Christmas songs in the best quality and the most discreet way possible.
That's where Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's AirPods Max come in, allowing you to maximize your savings while promising to envelop you in the nicest, sharpest, and loudest personal listening experience. What could be more cheerful than that?
