Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Flip 6, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and many more last-minute Christmas offers!

Who said that there are no good deals to be found on the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, and headphones around after Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Not this writer, that's for sure, and certainly not major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy or top-tier device manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Lenovo.





That's because some of the greatest offers of this holiday season on many of the most popular mobile products out there are either still available or back with a bang in all (or most) of those places, waiting for bargain hunters to cross every remaining item off their Christmas shopping lists before it's too late.

Check out this week's epic top three deals!

Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue $250 off (45%) $299 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon







Z Flip 6 can obviously be marked down even lower than $799.99 with the right device trade-in, but in order to minimize your holiday spending on one of the If you hurry, any one of these top-shelf Android phones can be yours by Christmas, and if you're thinking of waiting for a potentially better deal to arrive anytime soon, you might be in for a long and fruitless wait. Thecan obviously be marked down even lower than $799.99 with the right device trade-in, but in order to minimize your holiday spending on one of the best foldables in the world, you have to take advantage of Samsung's Discover Winter promotion by the end of the week.

These other smartphone offers are equally magnificent

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black Color, Stylus Included $190 off (48%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options, HBD11 Coupon Code Required, Free Sandstone Bumper Case or SuperVOOC Type-A to Type-C Cable Included $100 off (17%) Gift $499 99 $599 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 2400e Processor,50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) $150 off (23%) $499 99 $649 99 Buy at Samsung OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, SuperVOOC Type-A to Type-C Cable Included $250 off (28%) Gift $649 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel 9 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Four Color Options $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Crossbody Case Available with FREESTRAP Coupon Code $200 off (20%) Gift $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Black $301 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





all of those deals above are that great. The Okay, maybe notof those deals above aregreat. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro , for instance, have recently been available at larger discounts... that are unlikely to return by December 25. I also distinctly remember seeing the Galaxy S24 Ultra fetch a slightly lower price than right now through its manufacturer's US website, which is another rare promo unlikely to make a comeback in the next couple of weeks or so.





How about those miraculous tablet promotions?

Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $101 off (29%) $248 84 $349 99 Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included $120 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, S Pen Included, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) $160 off (36%) $289 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free Smart Keyboard or Folio Case Included $100 off (18%) Gift $449 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen and Free Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition Included $150 off (15%) Gift $849 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included $450 off (33%) $899 99 $1349 99 Buy at BestBuy





If you didn't believe in Christmas miracles prior to today, it's probably enough to look at Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10+ deal to reconsider your entire belief system. That ultra-high-end Android giant is not only marked down by a cool 150 bucks (again), also including (for the first time ever) a complimentary Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition as well. Now that's how you get into the holiday spirit!



Probably the best smartwatches out there are also on sale at excellent prices!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $87 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options $69 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Whether you're an iPhone or Android handset owner, our short and straightforward list of top smartwatch bargains this week has you covered with a great (non-rugged) option brimming with useful and potentially life-saving sensors, as well as all sorts of other functional wellness and lifestyle tools.





The large Galaxy Watch 7 is considerably cheaper than a small Apple Watch Series 10 , but at the end of the day, both of these deals are awesome... and unlikely to be improved at any point in the next weeks and perhaps even months.

Get the Christmas party started with these hugely discounted headphones!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, White, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $101 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $20 Amazon Gift Card Included $80 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Lightning Port, Five Color Options $170 off (31%) $379 99 $549 99 Buy at BestBuy





Besides saving as much money as possible on the best possible gifts for all your loved ones, a good way to get into the holiday spirit is to blast all your favorite Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, and Frank Sinatra Christmas songs in the best quality and the most discreet way possible.



