You can once again save big on a versatile Surface Pro 11 with keyboard, but not for long
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released less than six months ago with a familiar design, better-than-ever screen, major performance upgrades, and a new AI focus, Microsoft's 11th Gen Surface Pro has been deeply discounted a number of different times in a number of different configurations in recent weeks.
But while most of those compelling Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals either disappeared or got severely downgraded after Amazon and Best Buy's biggest shopping events of the year ended, one especially attractive holiday offer seems to have randomly returned, most likely for a very limited time.
If you hurry, you can yet again get both a Surface Pro 11 tablet with a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB RAM count, and 512GB SSD and a productivity-enhancing keyboard for only $899.99 at Best Buy. That's massively down from a typical combined price of $1,349.99, giving not just the best Android tablets out there a run for their money in terms of bang for your buck, but also trumping the value proposition of many conventional laptops currently available for less than $1,000.
With full Windows 11 support and groundbreaking Copilot capabilities, this now surprisingly affordable 13-inch powerhouse looks like a smarter buy compared to Apple's best iPads as well, especially when you also consider the "all-day" battery life made possible by the undeniably zippy aforementioned 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chipset.
This particular Surface Pro (2024) variant, mind you, doesn't come with the state-of-the-art OLED display of some of its costlier siblings, but that LCD "PixelSense Flow" panel with 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology is still sharp, bright, and smooth enough to justify a Christmas purchase for a special someone or even to treat yourself to a gift like no other. Just remember to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
13 Dec, 2024You can once again save big on a versatile Surface Pro 11 with keyboard, but not for long
07 Dec, 2024Don't miss this chance to save $300 on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon
01 Dec, 2024Best Buy just outdid its Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle promo—save $450 now
27 Nov, 2024You can now save more than $450 on a state-of-the-art Surface Pro 11 with 32GB RAM
25 Nov, 2024Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: