You can once again save big on a versatile Surface Pro 11 with keyboard, but not for long





But while most of those compelling Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals either disappeared or got severely downgraded after Amazon and Best Buy's biggest shopping events of the year ended, one especially attractive holiday offer seems to have randomly returned, most likely for a very limited time.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included $450 off (33%) $899 99 $1349 99 Buy at BestBuy





If you hurry, you can yet again get both a Surface Pro 11 tablet with a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB RAM count, and 512GB SSD and a productivity-enhancing keyboard for only $899.99 at Best Buy. That's massively down from a typical combined price of $1,349.99, giving not just the best Android tablets out there a run for their money in terms of bang for your buck, but also trumping the value proposition of many conventional laptops currently available for less than $1,000.



With full Windows 11 support and groundbreaking Copilot capabilities, this now surprisingly affordable 13-inch powerhouse looks like a smarter buy compared to Apple's best iPads as well, especially when you also consider the "all-day" battery life made possible by the undeniably zippy aforementioned 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chipset.





This particular Surface Pro (2024) variant, mind you, doesn't come with the state-of-the-art OLED display of some of its costlier siblings, but that LCD "PixelSense Flow" panel with 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology is still sharp, bright, and smooth enough to justify a Christmas purchase for a special someone or even to treat yourself to a gift like no other. Just remember to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP!