Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra like never before (sans trade-in)

Galaxy Tab S10





Probably the Probably the best Android tablets in the world are currently marked down by up to $200 with no strings attached, which is certainly not an unprecedented affair, but what's new and notable is that Samsung.com/us shoppers can now add a $270-worth freebie to their orders sans jumping through any hoops.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Two Color Options, S Pen and Free Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition Included $150 off (15%) Gift $849 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, Two Color Options, S Pen and Free Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition Included $200 off (17%) Gift $999 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung





This is not some fancy, overpriced accessory you may or may not end up using on a day-to-day basis, mind you, but a Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition you'll undoubtedly find a purpose for come Christmas. In addition to a large and surprisingly smooth 11-inch TFT screen with 90Hz refresh rate technology, a decidedly hefty 7,040mAh battery, and a respectable combination of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, that thing also comes with a pre-installed "puffy" cover, as well as three colorful Crayo-Pen styluses, and a bunch of fun stickers, looking like the perfect last-minute gift for a tech-savvy child.





The Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition is included at no extra cost with both the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra in all their storage variants and color options, putting the proverbial cherry on top of an already delicious value cake.





with that sensational deal sweetener bundled in), while the gargantuan 14.6-inch Normally priced at $999.99 and up, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ is currently available for as little as 850 bucks (that sensational deal sweetener bundled in), while the gargantuan 14.6-inch Tab S10 Ultra is discounted from $1,199.99 to $999.99 in an entry-level configuration once again, this time also including a whole other device for an entirely different target audience.





In theory, this top-shelf Christmas offer for the whole family should last until Sunday, December 15, but certain Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra models are already unlikely to ship by December 24, so you're strongly advised to hurry and place your order as soon as possible if you're in the market for not one but two tremendous tablets.