Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Watch 6, Pixel 8a, S24 Ultra, and more post-Prime Day bargains!

If you were to pick the best time of the year to buy a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, portable speaker, or wireless earbuds, you'd probably never go with that little window between Amazon's October Prime Day extravaganza and those Black Friday and Cyber Monday events everyone loves to line up for year after year.





Well, we're in that window right now, and I am here today to tell you that you shouldn't regret missing out on the aforementioned Prime Big Deal Days sale from earlier this week. Granted, many of Amazon's greatest ever mobile tech promotions have expired, but a bunch are still going strong (at the e-commerce giant and other major US retailers), and best of all, you no longer need a Prime membership to save big on that perfect Christmas gift for your better half.

These top three deals are too good to turn down

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Gold $130 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Four Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Gray Color $319 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





An undeniably stylish and respectably powerful Samsung smartwatch at a massive $130 discount from an already reasonable list price of $300? You got it... if you hurry.





How about one of the best budget 5G phones in the world at one of its lowest ever prices with absolutely no special requirements and no strings attached? That's the stuff dreams are made of. Last but certainly not least, probably the best Android phone period is available for more than 300 bucks under its regular price with 512GB storage and no trade-in required. That one's not going anywhere on Christmas, as you yourselves deserve to be spoiled too.

Here are seven more glorious smartphone offers for pre-holiday bargain hunters!

OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Three Color Options $350 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 2400e Processor,50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free Bumper Case Included $150 off (19%) Gift $649 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Camera, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $600 off (33%) Buy at Amazon







Recommended Stories





Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 12 are of course the better phones in most aspects. Finally, the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 The S24 Fan Edition does hold a key advantage over the other two devices in its complimentary $100 Amazon gift card, but theandare of course the better phones in most aspects. Finally, the Pixel Fold is... perhaps not the best foldable around today, but for a limited time, its price is lower than those of theandwhich could seal the deal for some folks, especially if you're into Google's vanilla flavor of Android and stellar long-term software support anyway.

These three tablet deals are also hard to miss

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $131 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Four Color Options $149 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Sapphire and Dune Color Options $200 off (13%) $1299 99 $1499 99 Buy at BestBuy





A Galaxy Tab, an iPad, and a Microsoft Surface walk into a bar. Sorry, I don't have a punchline yet, but instead I'm happy (and a little bit surprised) to see three such radically different tablets score such radical discounts after the year's second big Prime Day event.





Who wants a massively discounted smartwatch?

Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Loop, Multiple Color Options $79 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Loop, Multiple Color Options $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, White and Gray Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $118 off (18%) Buy at Amazon









Then we have two amazing options at virtually unbeatable prices for our iPhone-owning friends and readers, both of which are of course considerably cheaper than the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.





So many awesome audio accessories deals!

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Beats Pill 2024 Release, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Room-Filling Sound, High-Resolution Lossless Audio, Removable Lanyard, Android and iOS Compatibility, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Statement Red Color $52 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Four Color Options $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life $10 off (6%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $180 off (51%) Buy at Amazon





true wireless earbuds in this final section of our latest weekly deals roundup, with the reimagined We've got more than justin this final section of our latest weekly deals roundup, with the reimagined 2024 Beats Pill speaker looking outright irresistible at a huge 35 percent discount in a flashy red color and the over-ear Beats Solo 4 and Studio Pro headphones being pretty much equally compelling at half off their never-obscene list prices.



