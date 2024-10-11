Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Watch 6, Pixel 8a, S24 Ultra, and more post-Prime Day bargains!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you were to pick the best time of the year to buy a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, portable speaker, or wireless earbuds, you'd probably never go with that little window between Amazon's October Prime Day extravaganza and those Black Friday and Cyber Monday events everyone loves to line up for year after year.
Well, we're in that window right now, and I am here today to tell you that you shouldn't regret missing out on the aforementioned Prime Big Deal Days sale from earlier this week. Granted, many of Amazon's greatest ever mobile tech promotions have expired, but a bunch are still going strong (at the e-commerce giant and other major US retailers), and best of all, you no longer need a Prime membership to save big on that perfect Christmas gift for your better half.
These top three deals are too good to turn down
An undeniably stylish and respectably powerful Samsung smartwatch at a massive $130 discount from an already reasonable list price of $300? You got it... if you hurry.
How about one of the best budget 5G phones in the world at one of its lowest ever prices with absolutely no special requirements and no strings attached? That's the stuff dreams are made of. Last but certainly not least, probably the best Android phone period is available for more than 300 bucks under its regular price with 512GB storage and no trade-in required. That one's not going anywhere on Christmas, as you yourselves deserve to be spoiled too.
Here are seven more glorious smartphone offers for pre-holiday bargain hunters!
Cash-strapped handset buyers who can't afford super-flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra are faced with an extremely tough choice right now (in a good way), as the "conventional" OnePlus 12R high-ender and mid-range Motorola Razr (2023) foldable are almost unbelievably cheap sans Prime or other special conditions.
Recommended Stories
The (slowly) aging Motorola Edge+ (2023) flagship is not exactly expensive either (considering all the premium specs and features it offers), while the Pixel 8 Pro, OnePlus 12, and Galaxy S24 FE are somehow on sale at the exact same price right now.
The S24 Fan Edition does hold a key advantage over the other two devices in its complimentary $100 Amazon gift card, but the Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 12 are of course the better phones in most aspects. Finally, the Pixel Fold is... perhaps not the best foldable around today, but for a limited time, its price is lower than those of the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which could seal the deal for some folks, especially if you're into Google's vanilla flavor of Android and stellar long-term software support anyway.
These three tablet deals are also hard to miss
A Galaxy Tab, an iPad, and a Microsoft Surface walk into a bar. Sorry, I don't have a punchline yet, but instead I'm happy (and a little bit surprised) to see three such radically different tablets score such radical discounts after the year's second big Prime Day event.
The 2024-refreshed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be the best budget tablet out there (at least from a software support perspective), the 2021-released iPad mini 6 is... reportedly soon to be upgraded and thus likely to go away for good, and Microsoft's latest Surface Pro giant is almost breathtakingly powerful and stupendously versatile while also selling at a very special price in an especially advanced variant. What more could you want from this product category this week?
Who wants a massively discounted smartwatch?
A massively discounted smartwatch that's not the Galaxy Watch 6, that is, with the much more expensive Galaxy Watch Ultra somehow getting a deeper price cut (with no Prime) right now than during Amazon's member-exclusive festivities recently.
Then we have two amazing options at virtually unbeatable prices for our iPhone-owning friends and readers, both of which are of course considerably cheaper than the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
It's obviously not hard to choose between the ultra-affordable Apple Watch SE 2 and significantly less affordable but also pretty affordable Apple Watch Series 9, with your decision ultimately hinging on your exact budget and the sacrifices you're willing to make to minimize your pre-holiday spending.
So many awesome audio accessories deals!
We've got more than just true wireless earbuds in this final section of our latest weekly deals roundup, with the reimagined 2024 Beats Pill speaker looking outright irresistible at a huge 35 percent discount in a flashy red color and the over-ear Beats Solo 4 and Studio Pro headphones being pretty much equally compelling at half off their never-obscene list prices.
Meanwhile, the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are likely to feel like the best wireless earbuds many hardcore Apple fans can buy in (late) 2024), although the Beats Studio Buds are right there, also made by Apple, also equipped with fancy ANC technology, but marked down to a much lower price with both iOS and Android compatibility out the box.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: