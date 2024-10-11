See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Watch 6, Pixel 8a, S24 Ultra, and more post-Prime Day bargains!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 8a
If you were to pick the best time of the year to buy a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, portable speaker, or wireless earbuds, you'd probably never go with that little window between Amazon's October Prime Day extravaganza and those Black Friday and Cyber Monday events everyone loves to line up for year after year.

Well, we're in that window right now, and I am here today to tell you that you shouldn't regret missing out on the aforementioned Prime Big Deal Days sale from earlier this week. Granted, many of Amazon's greatest ever mobile tech promotions have expired, but a bunch are still going strong (at the e-commerce giant and other major US retailers), and best of all, you no longer need a Prime membership to save big on that perfect Christmas gift for your better half.

These top three deals are too good to turn down

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Gold
$130 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8a

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Four Color Options
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Gray Color
$319 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

An undeniably stylish and respectably powerful Samsung smartwatch at a massive $130 discount from an already reasonable list price of $300? You got it... if you hurry.

How about one of the best budget 5G phones in the world at one of its lowest ever prices with absolutely no special requirements and no strings attached? That's the stuff dreams are made of. Last but certainly not least, probably the best Android phone period is available for more than 300 bucks under its regular price with 512GB storage and no trade-in required. That one's not going anywhere on Christmas, as you yourselves deserve to be spoiled too.

Here are seven more glorious smartphone offers for pre-holiday bargain hunters!

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr 2023

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color
$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Three Color Options
$350 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 2400e Processor,50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free Bumper Case Included
$150 off (19%) Gift
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

Google Pixel Fold

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Camera, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
$600 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Cash-strapped handset buyers who can't afford super-flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra are faced with an extremely tough choice right now (in a good way), as the "conventional" OnePlus 12R high-ender and mid-range Motorola Razr (2023) foldable are almost unbelievably cheap sans Prime or other special conditions.

Recommended Stories
The (slowly) aging Motorola Edge+ (2023) flagship is not exactly expensive either (considering all the premium specs and features it offers), while the Pixel 8 Pro, OnePlus 12, and Galaxy S24 FE are somehow on sale at the exact same price right now.

The S24 Fan Edition does hold a key advantage over the other two devices in its complimentary $100 Amazon gift card, but the Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 12 are of course the better phones in most aspects. Finally, the Pixel Fold is... perhaps not the best foldable around today, but for a limited time, its price is lower than those of the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which could seal the deal for some folks, especially if you're into Google's vanilla flavor of Android and stellar long-term software support anyway.

These three tablet deals are also hard to miss

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included
$131 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini 6

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Four Color Options
$149 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Sapphire and Dune Color Options
$200 off (13%)
$1299 99
$1499 99
Buy at BestBuy

A Galaxy Tab, an iPad, and a Microsoft Surface walk into a bar. Sorry, I don't have a punchline yet, but instead I'm happy (and a little bit surprised) to see three such radically different tablets score such radical discounts after the year's second big Prime Day event.

The 2024-refreshed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be the best budget tablet out there (at least from a software support perspective), the 2021-released iPad mini 6 is... reportedly soon to be upgraded and thus likely to go away for good, and Microsoft's latest Surface Pro giant is almost breathtakingly powerful and stupendously versatile while also selling at a very special price in an especially advanced variant. What more could you want from this product category this week?

Who wants a massively discounted smartwatch?

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Loop, Multiple Color Options
$79 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Loop, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, White and Gray Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$118 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

A massively discounted smartwatch that's not the Galaxy Watch 6, that is, with the much more expensive Galaxy Watch Ultra somehow getting a deeper price cut (with no Prime) right now than during Amazon's member-exclusive festivities recently.

Then we have two amazing options at virtually unbeatable prices for our iPhone-owning friends and readers, both of which are of course considerably cheaper than the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. 

It's obviously not hard to choose between the ultra-affordable Apple Watch SE 2 and significantly less affordable but also pretty affordable Apple Watch Series 9, with your decision ultimately hinging on your exact budget and the sacrifices you're willing to make to minimize your pre-holiday spending.

So many awesome audio accessories deals!

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Pill

2024 Release, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Room-Filling Sound, High-Resolution Lossless Audio, Removable Lanyard, Android and iOS Compatibility, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Statement Red Color
$52 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Solo 4

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Four Color Options
$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
$10 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options
$180 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

We've got more than just true wireless earbuds in this final section of our latest weekly deals roundup, with the reimagined 2024 Beats Pill speaker looking outright irresistible at a huge 35 percent discount in a flashy red color and the over-ear Beats Solo 4 and Studio Pro headphones being pretty much equally compelling at half off their never-obscene list prices.

Meanwhile, the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are likely to feel like the best wireless earbuds many hardcore Apple fans can buy in (late) 2024), although the Beats Studio Buds are right there, also made by Apple, also equipped with fancy ANC technology, but marked down to a much lower price with both iOS and Android compatibility out the box.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless