Meet Beats Studio Buds: active noise cancellation and more for $149

Active Noise Cancelling, Spatial Audio for Apple Music, and other features

Another notable audio-related feature includes the presence of 8.2mm drivers. For reference, the recently announced and more expensive Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds settled for 6mm drivers.



Bluetooth 5.2 is part of the package too alongside voice-activated virtual assistant support and quick pairing. The latter works with Apple's AirPods-like setup and Control Center integration, as well as Android's Fast Pair and Google's Find My Device.





Interestingly, Beats Studio Buds don't feature Apple’s H1 chip, instead using a custom Beats chipset for connectivity. The downside is that Studio Buds lack the ability to automatically switch between Apple products like AirPods.

Battery life and charging

The Beats Studio Buds will last up to 8 hours on a single charge when active noise cancellation is switched up. The charging case gives you an additional 16 hours of use, meaning a combined total of 24 hours.



If you’re certain about using active noise cancellation, the Studio Buds will last up to 5 hours, with the charging case offering up an extra 10 hours. That means you’ll get a combined total of 15 hours of use out of them, which is still decent.



When you do eventually run out of charge, you’ll have to plug them in via the included USB-C port — there’s no wireless charging support. The good news is that a quick 5-minute charge will give you 1 hour of use.

Price and release date

Beats' Studio Buds retail at $149.99 in the United States. Pre-orders open today via the Apple website and participating retailers, with shipments scheduled to start next week on Thursday, June 24.




