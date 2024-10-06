What's next for Apple hardware? Refreshed iPad Mini in November, iPhone SE next year and more
iPad Mini 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his weekly "Power On" column that Apple is gearing up for a significant hardware refresh this November, with new Macs and iPads set to hit the market. The company is expected to announce a slew of new products around the end of October, with a release date of Friday, November 1st, for at least some of them.
This refresh comes on the heels of the recent iPhone 16 release, indicating a busy end of the year for Apple. Among the expected releases are a refreshed iPad Mini, which is something iPad enthusiasts can look forward to since the last refresh took place back in 2021 (6th generation). Other products expected to be released around the same timeframe are new MacBook Pro models — featuring both low-end and high-end configurations with the M4 chip, a revamped Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, and a refreshed iMac with an M4 chip.
New iPads and Macs expected in November:
- Refreshed iPad mini (7th gen)
- Low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip
- High-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 chips
- Revamped Mac mini in M4 and M4 Pro chip configurations
- Refreshed iMac with an M4 chip
iPad Mini (6th generation) 2021. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Apple's 2025 product roadmap: iPhone SE, MacBook Air, and more
Looking ahead to 2025, Apple appears to have a full pipeline of product updates. In the first half of the year, the company is projected to launch new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models equipped with the M4 chip. A revamped iPhone SE is also on the horizon, alongside refreshed 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models. These iPad Air updates will likely be accompanied by new Magic Keyboards. Additionally, an upgraded AirTag item finder accessory is expected.
iPhone SE 2022. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While new versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M4 chips are reportedly in development, their release may be further out. The Mac Studio launch is anticipated to be closer to the middle of 2025, while the Mac Pro is expected to go on sale sometime in the second half of the year. Of course, the iPhone 17 line and new Apple Watches are likely slated for late 2025, along with M5 Macs.
This aggressive product roadmap suggests Apple's continued focus on expanding and updating its hardware offerings. The inclusion of the M4 chip across various product lines points to a strategy of enhanced performance and efficiency. For consumers, this means a wider selection of Apple devices to choose from, with improved capabilities and features.
I'm particularly interested in the refreshed iPad Mini and the revamped iPhone SE. The iPad Mini has always been a favorite of mine for its portability, and the iPhone SE is a great option for those seeking a more affordable iPhone. A refresh for both of these would certainly be welcomed. It seems like an exciting time to be an Apple user, with plenty of new and updated products to look forward to.
