Samsung's small Galaxy Watch 6 is a big Amazon bargain with no strings at a deep $130 discount

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
If you've missed out on Amazon's spectacular 48-hour Prime-exclusive sales event this week for whatever reason and are still looking for one of the best smartwatches out there at the lowest possible price, the e-commerce giant is kind enough to charge a whopping 130 bucks less than usual for the most affordable Galaxy Watch 6 variant.

We're talking about non-LTE-enabled units with 40mm cases in gold and graphite hues, which are normally available for $299.99 apiece. That was a fairly reasonable list price when this non-Classic and non-Ultra Samsung timepiece made its commercial debut more than a year ago, but after the arrival of an improved Galaxy Watch 7 a few months back, US retailers obviously had to up their discount game.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Gold Color Options
$130 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

And now the "base" Galaxy Watch 6 is cheaper than ever before with no special requirements, which should put a big smile on the faces of bargain hunters with small wrists who know that the Galaxy Watch 7 doesn't bring enough major upgrades to the table to justify an extra expense of $100 or so.

Our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 6 review from last year, mind you, is still valid for the most part, with Samsung's budget-friendly Wear OS-powered device deserving great praise to this day for its undeniably stylish design, high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen, robust set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools, and of course, extreme affordability.

I personally cannot think of a better, more powerful, feature-packed, or prettier smartwatch at a similar price point right now, even though it has to be said that not everything about this bad boy is perfect. Even by sub-$200 standards, its battery life is mediocre (at best), the bands remain a tad more difficult to swap than some of the competition, and the processing power (while satisfactory at present) could become a major weakness in the long run. 

For the time being, however, the deeply discounted Galaxy Watch 6 is almost impossible to refuse for hardcore Samsung fans on tight budgets.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
