Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Edge, S25 Ultra, Motorola Razr, and so many more top-notch offers
Two of Samsung's best phones and many of Motorola's greatest foldables are in the spotlight in our latest weekly deals roundup from across the web.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who wants a premium foldable device at a hefty discount? How about a high-end non-foldable Android phone at an unbeatable price? A massively marked-down tablet with mid-range specifications? One of the greatest iPads around? A feature-packed and yet budget-friendly smartwatch for your Android handset? A state-of-the-art pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds?
All of that stuff... and more is in the spotlight in our latest week-ending collection of top mobile tech deals and steals from across the web, where you'll be able to find both familiar offers revived by popular US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and all-new or better-than-ever promotions available in the same places, as well as a couple of others. Without further ado, I give you...
The three best deals you can claim right now
Yes, the razor-thin Galaxy S25 Edge is on sale today at an even bigger discount than earlier this week, going down to a simply irresistible price with 512GB storage. Of course, if you care more about things like battery life, camera versatility, and S Pen convenience than a super-slim profile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is clearly a smarter choice at a pretty hard-to-beat discount of its own in an identical storage variant.
Incredibly enough, the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) foldable is currently more affordable than both the S25 Ultra and S25 Edge (and even the S25 Plus and "vanilla" Galaxy S25), at least in a love-it-or-hate-it "Hot Pink" colorway that's somehow marked down by a whopping $300 from a $999.99 list price with no special requirements.
The next best smartphone promotions available today
Obviously, the aforementioned Razr Plus (2025) is not thebest foldable money can buy in 2025, but the Razr Ultra (2025) might be just that, both before and after Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 come out in a few weeks. Motorola's ultra-high-end flip phone is sold by Amazon at an unrivaled discount in a 512GB storage configuration, but naturally, that's not enough to make the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse truly affordable.
And that's where the Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) come in at $200 and $300 off their regular prices respectively, while the non-foldable mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) is ideal for the most cash-strapped Android users around at only $299.99 at Best Buy with no strings attached.
Recommended Stories
Not a fan of Motorola devices... or Samsung Galaxy handsets? Then you might want to consider last year's OnePlus 12 super-flagship, this year's budget-friendly OnePlus 13R powerhouse, and Google's jumbo-sized Pixel 9 Pro XL at their latest discounts. I'm not going to lie, the latter phone has been available at even lower prices a few times before. But the OnePlus 13R is pretty difficult to turn down with a $100 Best Buy gift card bundled in, and the OnePlus 12 could be discontinued in the near future, warranting a little attention today at $650 instead of $900 with a generous 16GB RAM count and 512 gigs of internal storage space.
This week's top five tablet offers are also total hits
Depending on your budget, it shouldn't be too hard to choose between the dirt-cheap Lenovo Tab (now cheaper than ever), the slightly costlier and significantly higher-end Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with a massive 12.7-inch screen in tow and a bundled stylus, and the even pricier but still far from prohibitive hardcore gamer-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 with a compact 8.8-inch display and ultra-advanced cooling technology.
But what if you don't like Lenovo gear... for whatever reason (like sub-par long-term software support)? Well, that's what Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger is for (with a built-in pen of its own), not to mention the super-powerful and almost shockingly affordable 13-inch iPad Air (2025) with an Apple M3 processor under its hood. Now that makes your choice a lot tougher, although at the end of the day, it still all comes down to how much you're willing to pay for your next tablet.
Samsung is dominating our latest list of killer smartwatch deals
I'm sorry, iPhone users, I simply haven't been able to find any decent Apple Watch offers to recommend this week. Not with the Android-exclusive 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE and GPS-only Galaxy Watch 7 available at the same phenomenal price after hefty new discounts of $50 and $100 respectively.
So which of the two impressively affordable Samsung smartwatches on sale at special prices right now should Android smartphone owners choose? Frankly, I'd get both of them, keep one for myself, and gift the other to my better half next Christmas. I know it's only summer, but you can never be too prepared, right?
Now this is a massive batch of deeply discounted earbuds!
Yes, you're technically looking at five Apple-made products here, but that doesn't make this list any less diverse and generous than the above collection of top smartphone and tablet deals available this week. That's because the Beats Solo Buds, Studio Buds, and Powerbeats Pro 2 are all compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones, and each model has a slightly different target audience.
Then you've got the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 and the high-end AirPods Pro 2, which might just be thebest wireless earbuds an iPhone user can buy at the time of this writing. Especially at those huge new discounts.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: