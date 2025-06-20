Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Edge, S25 Ultra, Motorola Razr, and so many more top-notch offers

Who wants a premium foldable device at a hefty discount? How about a high-end non-foldable Android phone at an unbeatable price? A massively marked-down tablet with mid-range specifications? One of the greatest iPads around? A feature-packed and yet budget-friendly smartwatch for your Android handset? A state-of-the-art pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds?





All of that stuff... and more is in the spotlight in our latest week-ending collection of top mobile tech deals and steals from across the web, where you'll be able to find both familiar offers revived by popular US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and all-new or better-than-ever promotions available in the same places, as well as a couple of others. Without further ado, I give you...

The three best deals you can claim right now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $250 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Hot Pink Color Buy at Amazon





S25 Edge (and even the S25 Plus and "vanilla" Incredibly enough, the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) foldable is currently more affordable than both the S25 Ultra and(and even the S25 Plus and "vanilla" Galaxy S25 ), at least in a love-it-or-hate-it "Hot Pink" colorway that's somehow marked down by a whopping $300 from a $999.99 list price with no special requirements.

The next best smartphone promotions available today

Motorola Edge (2024) $299 99 $549 99 $250 off (45%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather Finish, Midnight Blue Color Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr (2024) $499 99 $699 99 $200 off (29%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at BestBuy Gift OnePlus 13R $599 99 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, Free $100 Gift Card Included Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 12 $649 99 $899 99 $250 off (28%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Flowy Emerald Color Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr Plus (2024) $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Spring Green and Midnight Blue Color Options Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $200 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $130 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon











OnePlus 13R is pretty difficult to turn down with a $100 Best Buy gift card bundled in, and the OnePlus 12 could be discontinued in the near future, warranting a little attention today at $650 instead of $900 with a generous 16GB RAM count and 512 gigs of internal storage space. Not a fan of Motorola devices... or Samsung Galaxy handsets? Then you might want to consider last year's OnePlus 12 super-flagship, this year's budget-friendly OnePlus 13R powerhouse, and Google's jumbo-sized Pixel 9 Pro XL at their latest discounts. I'm not going to lie, the latter phone has been available at even lower prices a few times before. But theis pretty difficult to turn down with a $100 Best Buy gift card bundled in, and thecould be discontinued in the near future, warranting a little attention today at $650 instead of $900 with a generous 16GB RAM count and 512 gigs of internal storage space.

This week's top five tablet offers are also total hits

Lenovo Tab $159 99 $199 99 $40 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch IPS Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Two Guaranteed OS Updates, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, All-Metal Design, Polar Blue Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $296 99 $389 99 $93 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included, TABLETSAVE E-Coupon Required Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $50 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, US Version, Two-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $100 off (13%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color Buy at Amazon





Depending on your budget, it shouldn't be too hard to choose between the dirt-cheap Lenovo Tab (now cheaper than ever), the slightly costlier and significantly higher-end Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with a massive 12.7-inch screen in tow and a bundled stylus, and the even pricier but still far from prohibitive hardcore gamer-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 with a compact 8.8-inch display and ultra-advanced cooling technology.





mid-ranger is for (with a built-in pen of its own), not to mention the super-powerful and almost shockingly affordable But what if you don't like Lenovo gear... for whatever reason (like sub-par long-term software support)? Well, that's what Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger is for (with a built-in pen of its own), not to mention the super-powerful and almost shockingly affordable 13-inch iPad Air (2025) with an Apple M3 processor under its hood. Now that makes your choice a lot tougher, although at the end of the day, it still all comes down to how much you're willing to pay for your next tablet.

Samsung is dominating our latest list of killer smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $50 off (20%) 40mm, GPS, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $100 off (33%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





I'm sorry, iPhone users, I simply haven't been able to find any decent Apple Watch offers to recommend this week. Not with the Android-exclusive 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE and GPS-only Galaxy Watch 7 available at the same phenomenal price after hefty new discounts of $50 and $100 respectively.





So which of the two impressively affordable Samsung smartwatches on sale at special prices right now should Android smartphone owners choose? Frankly, I'd get both of them, keep one for myself, and gift the other to my better half next Christmas. I know it's only summer, but you can never be too prepared, right?

Now this is a massive batch of deeply discounted earbuds!

Beats Solo Buds $20 off (25%) True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $30 off (23%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds $50 off (33%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





Yes, you're technically looking at five Apple-made products here, but that doesn't make this list any less diverse and generous than the above collection of top smartphone and tablet deals available this week. That's because the Beats Solo Buds, Studio Buds, and Powerbeats Pro 2 are all compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones, and each model has a slightly different target audience.



