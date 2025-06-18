Amazon's first-ever Galaxy S25 Edge deal is a real head-turner
The ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge is available with a jaw-dropping $220 discount at Amazon, but not for long.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day 2025 may not be kicking off until next month, but Amazon is already making headlines with some amazing deals. One particularly standout offer lets you grab the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge at a stunning $220 discount. That brings the ~$1,220 512GB variant just under the $1,000 and down to its best price so far.
Under the hood, the S25 Edge features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which delivers fantastic performance. However, our benchmark tests showed it's slightly less powerful than the Galaxy S25+. Check out our Galaxy S25 Edge review for details.
Although it packs a relatively small 3,900mAh battery, this handset also lasts about a day between charges. That's, of course, if you don't use the camera way too often or play games.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a slim, lightweight option with an excellent display and camera. So, if you're after a handset that feels considerably lighter (and thinner) than your average smartphone, now's a great time to save $220 on this Samsung flagship. Take advantage of Amazon's hefty discount before it's too late.
Yep, Samsung's recently launched flagship is down by 18% in its 512GB configuration! You most likely have an extremely limited time window to act on this mind-blowing sale, though. The sale is only available in the Titanium Icyblue color, and all other options with hefty 512GB storage are down by a significantly more modest 10% discount.
There's a lot to like about this Android phone, by the way. First of all, it's 20% thinner and 15% lighter than the Galaxy S25+. Still, it has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a sharp resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that's just as impressive. In our in-house tests, it even outperformed the S25+ in color accuracy and brightness (though by a bit).
As for the camera, you get an impressive 200MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, and a 10MP front unit completes the setup. The device captures good-looking photos with slightly vibrant colors and good detail—great for casual photography.
Although it packs a relatively small 3,900mAh battery, this handset also lasts about a day between charges. That's, of course, if you don't use the camera way too often or play games.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a slim, lightweight option with an excellent display and camera. So, if you're after a handset that feels considerably lighter (and thinner) than your average smartphone, now's a great time to save $220 on this Samsung flagship. Take advantage of Amazon's hefty discount before it's too late.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: