Amazon's first-ever Galaxy S25 Edge deal is a real head-turner

Yep, Samsung's recently launched flagship is down by 18% in its 512GB configuration! You most likely have an extremely limited time window to act on this mind-blowing sale, though. The sale is only available in the Titanium Icyblue color, and all other options with hefty 512GB storage are down by a significantly more modest 10% discount.



S25 Edge features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which delivers fantastic performance. However, our benchmark tests showed it's slightly less powerful than the Galaxy S25+ . Check out our for details.



Ultimately, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a slim, lightweight option with an excellent display and camera. So, if you're after a handset that feels considerably lighter (and thinner) than your average smartphone, now's a great time to save $220 on this There's a lot to like about this Android phone , by the way. First of all, it's 20% thinner and 15% lighter than the Galaxy S25+ . Still, it has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a sharp resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that's just as impressive. In our in-house tests, it even outperformed the S25+ in color accuracy and brightness (though by a bit).Under the hood, thefeatures a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which delivers fantastic performance. However, our benchmark tests showed it's slightly less powerful than the. Check out our Galaxy S25 Edge review for details.As for the camera, you get an impressive 200MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, and a 10MP front unit completes the setup. The device captures good-looking photos with slightly vibrant colors and good detail—great for casual photography.Although it packs a relatively small 3,900mAh battery, this handset also lasts about a day between charges. That's, of course, if you don't use the camera way too often or play games.Ultimately, theis a slim, lightweight option with an excellent display and camera. So, if you're after a handset that feels considerably lighter (and thinner) than your average smartphone, now's a great time to save $220 on this Samsung flagship. Take advantage of Amazon's hefty discount before it's too late.

