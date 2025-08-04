iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense

"The People's Republic of China is subsidizing production of small display technology with military applications that subverts normal market competition and dominates global markets,"

"These Chinese government subsidies risk secure supply chains of critical military technology needed in the United States military."

Is BOE facing a ban similar to Huawei's?





BOE is ramping up production





However, it's unclear whether or not BOE will have something to do with the upcoming iPhone Fold . A new report says Samsung Display will be the one supplying Apple with foldable OLED panels, which makes sense given the company's expertise in foldables.



In 2025, Samsung Display, LG Display, and BOE are the main suppliers of OLED displays for iPhones, with Samsung holding the largest share. Specifically, Samsung is estimated to supply around 49% of the panels, LG Display around 28%, and BOE around 19%, according to Omdia

BOE has been in the US crosshair for some time now



The recent development isn't coming out of thin air. Back in 2024, the Congress sent a letter to the Department of Defense claiming that BOE was founded "as a military and defense supplier."

We will continue to monitor the situation and report any further developments. Meanwhile, drop a comment below and share your opinion in the poll. Would you use an iPhone with a BOE-made display, and why?





