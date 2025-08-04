The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The tablet delivers fast performance and is a great choice if you want a compact slate that can handle anything.
We recently shared that Amazon was selling the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) at a sweet discount. Unfortunately, that deal is now a thing of the past. But you shouldn't fret, as you can still save big on a capable iPad.
A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on the latest iPad Mini with an A17 Pro chip, letting you score one with 512GB of storage for just south of $700. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you'll still have 15 days to ask for a refund if needed. Just act fast, as only a few units are left in stock, and you never know when this deal could expire.
If you as us, you shouldn't miss out on this generous offer. Not only will you have ample storage space, but you'll also have a compact tablet that can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, whether it's a heavy app or demanding game. In fact, the A17 Pro chip is so powerful that it can even run console games like Death Stranding, Resident Evil, and Assassin's Creed.
On top of its stellar performance, our friend here also features impressive stereo speakers and a beautiful 8.3-inch LCD display with a 2266 x 1488 resolution, offering a pleasant viewing experience. That said, the screen tops out at 500 nits of brightness, so outdoor visibility might be an issue, especially in direct sunlight. Indoors, though, it should work just fine.
Nevertheless, the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) remains a great choice for Apple users who want a small tablet with an insane level of performance that they can bring anywhere. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don't hesitate — act fast and save $100 on one with this deal now!
