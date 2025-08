The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off

iPad mini (A17 Pro), 512GB, Wi-Fi: Save $100! $100 off (13%) Act fast and get the 512GB iPad Mini with an A17 Pro chip for $100 off on Amazon. The tablet is as fast as a rocket, and you can bring it anywhere thanks to its compact size. Don't hesitate—save on one now! Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) 256GB: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! $100 off (10%) In case you want even better performance, the 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip is selling for $100 off as well. It's a top choice for power users or anyone looking for a tablet they can rely on for years to come. Save while you can! Buy at Amazon



If you as us, you shouldn't miss out on this generous offer. Not only will you have ample storage space, but you'll also have a compact tablet that can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, whether it's a heavy app or demanding game. In fact, the A17 Pro chip is so powerful that it can even run console games like Death Stranding, Resident Evil, and Assassin's Creed.



On top of its stellar performance, our friend here also features impressive stereo speakers and a beautiful 8.3-inch LCD display with a 2266 x 1488 resolution, offering a pleasant viewing experience. That said, the screen tops out at 500 nits of brightness, so outdoor visibility might be an issue, especially in direct sunlight. Indoors, though, it should work just fine.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy If you as us, you shouldn't miss out on this generous offer. Not only will you have ample storage space, but you'll also have a compact tablet that can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, whether it's a heavy app or demanding game. In fact, the A17 Pro chip is so powerful that it can even run console games like Death Stranding, Resident Evil, and Assassin's Creed.On top of its stellar performance, our friend here also features impressive stereo speakers and a beautiful 8.3-inch LCD display with a 2266 x 1488 resolution, offering a pleasant viewing experience. That said, the screen tops out at 500 nits of brightness, so outdoor visibility might be an issue, especially in direct sunlight. Indoors, though, it should work just fine.Nevertheless, the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) remains a great choice for Apple users who want a small tablet with an insane level of performance that they can bring anywhere. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don't hesitate — act fast and save $100 on one with this deal now!

iPhone 14 for $99.99 When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

We recently shared that Amazon was selling the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) at a sweet discount. Unfortunately, that deal is now a thing of the past. But you shouldn't fret, as you can still save big on a capable iPad.A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on the latest iPad Mini with an A17 Pro chip, letting you score one with 512GB of storage for just south of $700. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you'll still have 15 days to ask for a refund if needed. Just act fast, as only a few units are left in stock, and you never know when this deal could expire.