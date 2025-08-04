The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The Motorola Store is finally offering a solid Razr+ (2025) deal worth jumping on.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Been waiting for a serious Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount? Now's the time to act, then! Right now, you can buy the flip phone with a serious $150 price cut at the official store. In case you're wondering, this is the first-ever discount Motorola is offering on its latest Razr+ model, so it's definitely worth checking out.
Previously, we've seen the ~$1,000 flip handset drop to as low as ~$700 at Amazon, but this bargain went live only briefly in June and hasn't returned since. So, if you've missed that chance to save, this one's the next best thing. Oh, and keep in mind that the official store accepts trade-ins to help you save even more on this premium handset.
Similarly to the Razr+ (2024), this fella features a 6.9-inch OLED display and a 4-inch external touchscreen. Both support up to a 165Hz refresh rate, delivering a snappy scrolling experience. The main screen now gets noticeably brighter, which is a welcome improvement.
One noticeable disadvantage here is the three-year software support. Unlike Google and Samsung, Motorola still hasn't embraced longer update policies.
But despite the somewhat unimpressive OS upgrade promise, the Razr+ (2025) is a fantastic choice for flip phone enthusiasts. And now that you can save $150 on it, it's even harder to resist.
As we've pointed out in our Motorola Razr+ (2025) review, this puppy doesn't differ from its predecessor too much. That's not a drawback, though. Boasting a sturdy hinge and a premium design, this is one of the best-looking flip phones on the market.
Other highlights here include a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2x zoom sensor, a 4,000mAh battery, and the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip found in last year’s model. This processor delivers plenty of power for everyday use, though the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers significantly more potential, so keep that in mind.
