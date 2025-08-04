Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
As Samsung celebrates record demand for its new foldables, thieves in the UK have made off with a shipment worth nearly $10 million – but don’t worry, your pre-order is probably safe.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are getting popular, and we've recently found out the Fold has broken pre-order records in the U.S. Apparently, these two phones are hot enough to warrant somebody to steal... a lot of them.
According to Yonhap News TV, a truck carrying 12,000 Galaxy phones was recently stolen near London Heathrow Airport. It is said that the shipment included 5,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 phones, 5,000 Galaxy Watch 8 models, and also other phones like models from the Galaxy S25 lineup and Galaxy A16.
This news comes after Samsung reported that the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip broke pre-order records for Galaxy foldables in India, the United States, and Samsung's home country, Korea.
There's probably no need to worry if you've already placed a pre-order. So far, Samsung hasn't reported any delays or issues with customer shipments, and since the stolen cargo was insured, the company isn't facing losses that could affect deliveries. Everything seems to be moving along as planned, so your new foldable should still arrive right on time.
According to Yonhap News TV, a truck carrying 12,000 Galaxy phones was recently stolen near London Heathrow Airport. It is said that the shipment included 5,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 phones, 5,000 Galaxy Watch 8 models, and also other phones like models from the Galaxy S25 lineup and Galaxy A16.
Reportedly, the shipment may have been stolen after it was moved to a warehouse after it had arrived at the airport.
The news outlet says that the cargo was worth 13.3 billion won (which is around ~$9.6 million). Luckily, the cargo was insured, so there's no actual loss.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Reportedly, British police launched an investigation after the incident and found the container that was stolen. However, it remains unclear at the moment if any of the Galaxy phones and smartwatches were recovered.
This news comes after Samsung reported that the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip broke pre-order records for Galaxy foldables in India, the United States, and Samsung's home country, Korea.
Apparently, the thin design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (it's the thinnest foldable at the moment) and the updated cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are very attractive to customers and thieves at the same time.
There's probably no need to worry if you've already placed a pre-order. So far, Samsung hasn't reported any delays or issues with customer shipments, and since the stolen cargo was insured, the company isn't facing losses that could affect deliveries. Everything seems to be moving along as planned, so your new foldable should still arrive right on time.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: