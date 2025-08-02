Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos







The Chinese version of the steel battery case also differs from the U.S. version because of its ability to host a SIM tray. Starting with the iPhone 14 series in 2022, new model iPhone units sold in the U.S. are not equipped with a physical SIM tray. The U.S. version of the stainless steel battery case is also wider.









Majin Bu notes how the battery case in both variations comes with a welded edge, and Apple will use new adhesives to make replacing the battery easier. The"leakster" also believes that the steel case indicates that the new iPhone 17 Pro models will have a better grip on thermal management for charging at faster speeds. Apple is way behind when it comes to fast charging, especially compared to some of the outrageous charging speeds available on some phones made by Chinese firms such as Xiaomi, vivo, and realme.





Some of the fastest charging phones can completely replenish the battery in tens of minutes. Apple, worrying about the cumulative effects of fast charging on the longevity of the battery, and the amount of heat such charging speeds generate, is too conservative when it comes to fast charging. In addition to doing a better job of managing heat dissipation, the stainless steel battery cases are more durable and less prone to puncture than the previously used "soft packs." The latter held the battery cells in a pouch made of a thin, flexible foil-like material and are prone to accidental punctures, which makes it harder to replace the phone's battery. Thus, the new stainless steel cases should make battery replacement easier.







