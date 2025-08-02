$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos

These photos could indicate that faster battery charging is coming to the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and maybe the iPhone 17 Air.

By
With the unveiling of the iPhone 17 series roughly five weeks away, leakster (to coin a term) Majin Bu says that one of his sources has sent him photographs of the iPhone 17 Pro battery inside a stainless steel case. Two different versions of the battery case were revealed. One is for the U.S. market and the other for the Chinese market. The U.S. version has a smaller "L-shaped" cutout compared with the cutout on the Chinese variant of the stainless steel battery case.

The Chinese version of the steel battery case also differs from the U.S. version because of its ability to host a SIM tray. Starting with the iPhone 14 series in 2022, new model iPhone units sold in the U.S. are not equipped with a physical SIM tray. The U.S. version of the stainless steel battery case is also wider. 

Photo allegedly showing U.S. version of iPhone 17 Pro stainless steel battery case.
Photo of the stainless steel battery case for the U.S. iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit-Majin Bu

Majin Bu notes how the battery case in both variations comes with a welded edge, and Apple will use new adhesives to make replacing the battery easier. The"leakster" also believes that the steel case indicates that the new iPhone 17 Pro models will have a better grip on thermal management for charging at faster speeds. Apple is way behind when it comes to fast charging, especially compared to some of the outrageous charging speeds available on some phones made by Chinese firms such as Xiaomi, vivo, and realme.

Photo allegedly showing Chinese version of iPhone 17 Pro stainless steel battery case.
Photo of the stainless steel battery case for the Chinese version of the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit-Majin Bu

Some of the fastest charging phones can completely replenish the battery in tens of minutes. Apple, worrying about the cumulative effects of fast charging on the longevity of the battery, and the amount of heat such charging speeds generate, is too conservative when it comes to fast charging. In addition to doing a better job of managing heat dissipation, the stainless steel battery cases are more durable and less prone to puncture than the previously used "soft packs." The latter held the battery cells in a pouch made of a thin, flexible foil-like material and are prone to accidental punctures, which makes it harder to replace the phone's battery. Thus, the new stainless steel cases should make battery replacement easier.

Will Apple increase charging speeds for some 2025 iPhones?

The "soft packs" weigh less than the stainless steel battery cases, and takes up less room. But the stainless steel cases are not only more durable, they also do a better job of dissipating heat. Apple first tested the stainless steel battery case with last year's iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro Max came with a "soft pack" battery case. According to Majin Bu, besides the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, we could see the stainless steel battery case employed on the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air.

Alan Friedman
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra gets sweet discount at Samsung—save more with a trade-in
This Android phone maker is killing its best feature, and I'm sad to see it go
Galaxy Z Fold 7: fold it while it's hot – because the cold might slash your hinge durability by 8 times
Popular JBL Flip 6 is still selling for only $79.95 and is as unmissable as ever
This Pixel Buds Pro bargain is deal hunter-approved — and too good to miss
Pixel Buds 2a leak reveals Iris color ahead of Google's jam-packed August 20 event
Best Buy's latest Samsung Galaxy A36 5G deal of the day is seriously awesome
Apple has officially sold 3 billion iPhones since 2007
