Home Discussions You are here Military verification Question mjyoung • Published: Aug 02, 2025, 3:32 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. mjyoung Arena Apprentice Original poster • 1w ago ... The T-Mobile require me to verify my military service but won't allow me to enter my birthdate. Any ideas? HELP Like Reactions All Quote mjyoung Arena Apprentice Original poster • 1w ago ↵mjyoung said: The T-Mobile require me to verify my military service but won't allow me to enter my birthdate. Any ideas? HELP ... The T-Mobile requires me to verify my military service but won't allow me to enter my birthdate. Any ideas? HELP Like Reactions All Quote Abdullah Asim Phonearena team • 1w ago ... Honestly, you need to get in touch with customer support, preferably with T-Force. They get stuff done.Glitches like this aren't uncommon, but only someone with access at a deeper level will be able to do anything about it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions I dont need a thinner phone by bklabel • 2d ago 4 When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm by Aakifxblackwood • 3d ago 2 You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone by Aquarian4u • 1w ago 2 Do you use a screen protector? Make your case! by Abdullah Asim • 1w ago 9 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
The T-Mobile require me to verify my military service but won't allow me to enter my birthdate. Any ideas? HELP