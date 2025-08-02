Military verification

Arena Apprentice
mjyoung
mjyoung
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 1w ago

The T-Mobile require me to verify my military service but won't allow me to enter my birthdate. Any ideas? HELP

mjyoung
mjyoung
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 1w ago
The T-Mobile requires me to verify my military service but won't allow me to enter my birthdate. Any ideas? HELP

Abdullah Asim
Abdullah Asim
Phonearena team
• 1w ago

Honestly, you need to get in touch with customer support, preferably with T-Force. They get stuff done.


Glitches like this aren't uncommon, but only someone with access at a deeper level will be able to do anything about it.

