Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!

Simply take a screenshot and send it to us over email to:

hello@phonearena.com Just make sure to hide any personal information or images you don’t want to become public.



Deadline

Deadline

Please submit your entries by the end of the day on Wednesday, 6 August 2025. After that submissions will be closed, and we will take a few days to deliberate. We'll be back with the finalists on 11 August.

Are you a tech-head who likes to add a personal touch to all of your devices? Well, we definitely are, and we’re curious to see what your home screen looks like!Over the years, we’ve stumbled upon some truly unique and honestly some quite surprising designs, especially now that there are so many ways to customize your phone. So, we’ve decided to run a little friendly contest and see who’s got the best and most interesting home screen setup. You’ll get the opportunity to not only share your ideas with the community, but also get inspired for your next creation as we post our top picks next week, and you’ll get to vote for your favorites.What we’re looking for is originality, functionality and most importantly - character! Show off your unique designs, clever layouts, indispensable widgets, and anything else that makes your phone's home screen truly yours. We’ll choose the setups we believe stand out the most and share them in an update, so you can rate each other's creations and decide who will be crowned the home screen king or queen.To ensure a fair contest, Android and iOS setups will be ranked in their own separate categories. There are no rules about what can or can't be included, just make sure to submit what you consider to be your phone’s ‘homepage’. You can submit as many designs as you want, but we will choose a maximum of one per person for the final round.