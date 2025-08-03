Home Discussions You are here Do you use a screen protector? Make your case! Debate Display Abdullah Asim • Published: Aug 03, 2025, 10:23 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. I used to always use one, but they were a pain to apply properly without air bubbles or a speck of dust that I would never be able to ignore. Two phones back, I thought of giving the in-built glass protection a fair chance. I was very happy with the results. I've dropped my phones more times than I care to count. On carpeted floors, on tiled floors, heck, even on asphalt, I'm a klutz. Nothing ever happens. At most, the screen will get very minor scratches that are only really visible under direct light. I've completely left the screen protector life behind lol. Phones just look so much better without a case or something else interrupting their design. But what about you? Like 3 Reactions All Quote Johne-bike Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵Abdullah_Asim said: I used to always use one, but they were a pain to apply properly without air bubbles or a speck of dust that I would never be able to ignore. Two phones back, I thought of giving the in-built glass protection a fair chance. I have used screen protectors on every mobile phone and tablet I have owned going back 15 years or so..Just bought my daughter a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10Fe..Hydrogen protector straight on from the box..no blemishes, no air bubbles..Lovely!All our various generations of Samsung phones, Tabs and Watches have screen protectors fitted by me including my just received Watch 8 Classic..even though it has a Sapphire Glass screen as standard..However, my new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the 1st phone in all those years that I've decided to run without a Screen Protector..the reason..it has this excellent latest Samsung non reflective glass, which I understand isn't replicated by an aftermarket Screen Protector..But it still has a clear Silicone Case to protect the rest of the phone, just like all our othe Samsung phones and Tabs..! Like 1 Reactions All Quote Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team • 1w ago ... I've got a matte screen protector at all times. It completely changes the feel of a phone. I just can't go back to a glossy screen anymore. Plus, the extra protection is neat. I didn't even consider how a screen protector might affect Samsung's excellent anti-reflective displays. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TU_Buckeye29 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵Abdullah_Asim said: I didn't even consider how a screen protector might affect Samsung's excellent anti-reflective displays. ... B/c I usually upgrade every 2-3 yrs, I want to keep my phone as cosmetically perfect as possible for max trade-in value. I became that way 5 or 6 phones back: a clear case or bumper + screen protector every time.The anti-reflective display of the Galaxy S24 is the only reason I considered not using a screen protector this time around. But old habits.... I frequently argue with myself about peeling it off, though. Like Reactions All Quote ivan.k Phonearena team • 1w ago ... I'm using Spigen EZ Fit GLAS.tR - super easy to apply, no bubbles with the tool included and the protection is top notch. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Kacheman Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I didn't even consider how a screen protector might affect Samsung's excellent anti-reflective displays.
I use a screen protector on every phone I have ever owned. The only time I didn't use a screen protector was on the phone I have now. This is a OnePlus 12R I bought with €700 of my well-earned pocket money, and I dropped it before 6 months of usage. Screen broke entirely, had to get it replaced. I remembered to buy an insurance with my phone. But, since I am less than 18 years old, I was actually not allowed to have the insurance. After 2 months of calling and exchanging an everything that had to happen, they were about to allow it, but stopped it at the last moment because I wasn't yet 18 years old. Welp, it ended with me having to pay €250 to get that screen replaced because I hadn't paid €15 for a screen protector...
