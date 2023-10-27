Weekly deals roundup: The first Black Friday offers on the Pixel 7a, Surface Pro 9, and more are on!
Although Black Friday sales are traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving, major retailers around the world have repeatedly rewritten the rules over the last few years, turning what was once the busiest shopping day of the holiday season into a season in its own right.
Even by those standards, it feels a little early for the likes of Best Buy and Amazon to kick off their Black Friday 2023 promotions before Halloween, but believe it or not, that's where we are right now. Of course, you can only get a small taste of what's to come next month at the time of this writing, and some of the deals we're going to discuss in the following lines crucially come with a special requirement that may well prove highly inconvenient for many bargain hunters.
Many other prudent holiday shoppers fearful of the (physical or digital) lines that might await when Black Friday events start in earnest will undoubtedly embrace the opportunity to save big bucks on a bunch of popular tech products... with or without strings attached.
This week's three greatest bargains are all from earlier today, with two of them requiring a My Best Buy Plus or Total subscription and the third coming from Amazon with absolutely no hoops to jump through.
While we're not entirely sure if the ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Surface Pro 9 giants technically fall into the bargain category at their huge new discounts, these are definitely huge enough to tempt premium tablet buyers on relatively tight budgets this weekend.
Looking for quite possibly the best mid-range phone around rather than one of the best tablets money can buy in (late) 2023? Google's Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7a is pretty much unrivaled in terms of its bang for buck at an even lower price (for everyone) than the one reached during Amazon's recent Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza. Just remember to check the little "coupon" box below the handset's regular price to actually apply your $125 discount at checkout!
These smartwatch offers are not too shabby either
Although some of these promotions are not quite as fresh out the oven as the three doozies from above, it's clearly hard to argue with a 32 percent discount on the oldie but goodie Galaxy S22 powerhouse, that cool Motorola Edge (2023) launch deal that's still going strong, and probably the best foldable phone in the world at a massive 300 bucks under its regular price with no membership nonsense.
Speaking of foldables, we have to mention the $200 Amazon gift card bundled in with the hot new OnePlus Open beaut, which should take a little bit of the sting out of that bad boy's arguably extravagant price point, and speaking of gift cards, we're going to wrap up this section of our latest weekly deals roundup with a very nice freebie included with the already rather reasonably priced Galaxy S23 FE right off the bat.
Check out another hot batch of tablet promos!
Do you want something cheaper than the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or Surface Pro 9? The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger and the slightly higher-end (and larger) Galaxy Tab S7 FE might be exactly what the doctor ordered at reduced prices of their own at Best Buy with no special requirements.
The truly high-end Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ released just a couple of months ago, meanwhile, are of course still considerably more expensive than the Tab S7 FE (and the newer Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus, for instance), scoring however their heftiest discounts yet, as well as including complimentary Amazon credit to drive bargain hunters crazy way before the year's actual Black Friday sales are scheduled to arrive.
And these are your best smartwatch deals of the week!
Now this is what we call an exciting, vast, and diverse collection of affordable wearable devices for all tastes, preferences, and budgets... almost. In all fairness, we don't really have a dirt-cheap option on our list this week, but that's largely because the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro beast brings its super-robust titanium body and stellar battery life (by Wear OS standards) to the pricing territory of the "regular" Galaxy Watch 6 after an unprecedented 35 percent markdown.
This year's decidedly stylish, reasonably tough, and undeniably functional Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meanwhile, is also on sale at an unbeatable $100 below its list price with an instant $50 discount and additional $50 coupon applied at Amazon checkout right now.
Then you have the truly sturdy and durable second-gen Garmin Epix and first-gen Apple Watch Ultra, which seem to be currently bidding for the title of best rugged smartwatch in the value department thanks to new record high discounts of their own.
How about some neatly discounted earbuds or headphones?
Unfortunately, we're afraid you've already missed the incredible opportunity to get the hot new over-ear Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at a surprisingly deep and surprisingly early 37 percent price cut. The brand's previous-generation Noise Cancelling 700 flagship, however, can still be had at a remarkable 32 percent discount, striking a nearly flawless balance between power and affordability right now... unless, of course, you prefer the small and discreet in-ear "true wireless" style of headphones.
In that case, we recommend you go for either the JBL Live Pro 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 depending on which of the two designs feels better-suited to your taste, with both products going for similarly massive discounts with similarly impressive features and capabilities.
