Amazon is selling Google's Pixel 7a mid-ranger at an irresistible price after a huge $125 discount

Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities





If you can't see the massively reduced price when accessing the handset's Amazon product listing above, don't worry, as that completely unprecedented discount will be applied at checkout if you find and tick the "coupon" box right under the item's regular price.





This outstanding new deal appears to be good for the "Snow" color option only at the time of this writing, matching what Best Buy is currently offering on snow, sea, and charcoal flavors... with an obligatory subscription to the retailer's Prime-equivalent service.





Because Best Buy is advertising its member-exclusive promotion as an "early access" Black Friday affair, you can probably expect the Pixel 7a to not receive any deeper discounts next month... or anytime soon at any major US retailers. Of course, that's merely idle speculation on our part, but what's undeniable is the mid-ranger's incredible value at this substantial $125 markdown.









Pretty much everything about the Pixel 7a is objectively worthy of a higher price tag, from a 90Hz OLED display to a couple of extremely capable rear-facing cameras, a reasonably large battery, respectable 8GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a water and dust-resistant body made from a nice and well-balanced combination of metal and plastic.