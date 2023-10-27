Amazon is selling Google's Pixel 7a mid-ranger at an irresistible price after a huge $125 discount
We know plenty of hardcore Google fans and Android purists have argued in favor of naming the Pixel 7a the absolute best mid-range phone available in 2023 ever since the 6.1-incher debuted at a recommended price of $499, but Amazon's latest discount is kind of rendering any and all arguments moot.
Whether or not you're into the whole stock Android experience and whether or not you like what Google has done with its in-house Tensor chips so far, there's simply no better device available in the Pixel 7a's price range right now after a $125 markdown from the aforementioned $499 tag.
If you can't see the massively reduced price when accessing the handset's Amazon product listing above, don't worry, as that completely unprecedented discount will be applied at checkout if you find and tick the "coupon" box right under the item's regular price.
This outstanding new deal appears to be good for the "Snow" color option only at the time of this writing, matching what Best Buy is currently offering on snow, sea, and charcoal flavors... with an obligatory subscription to the retailer's Prime-equivalent service.
Because Best Buy is advertising its member-exclusive promotion as an "early access" Black Friday affair, you can probably expect the Pixel 7a to not receive any deeper discounts next month... or anytime soon at any major US retailers. Of course, that's merely idle speculation on our part, but what's undeniable is the mid-ranger's incredible value at this substantial $125 markdown.
Powered by the same Tensor G2 processor as last year's high-end Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the 7a obviously runs this year's Android 14 software already while being guaranteed to score another two big OS updates (at the very least), as well as security patches until June 2028.
Pretty much everything about the Pixel 7a is objectively worthy of a higher price tag, from a 90Hz OLED display to a couple of extremely capable rear-facing cameras, a reasonably large battery, respectable 8GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a water and dust-resistant body made from a nice and well-balanced combination of metal and plastic.
