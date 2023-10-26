Black Friday has come early this year for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro shoppers
Have you purposely skipped Amazon's second big Prime Day event of the year in anticipation of potentially better deals closer to Thanksgiving or Christmas? Although you can obviously continue to wait and hope to see whatever it is you're looking to buy hit new all-time low prices on Black Friday or Cyber Monday next month, the greatest smartwatch offer of the holiday season may have already arrived.
Discounted a number of times of late in both GPS-only and cellular-enabled variants, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again on sale at a reduced price. So what makes this new Amazon promotion so special? It's simple, really: Samsung's top Apple Watch alternative from last year is now cheaper than ever before.
Regularly available for $449.99 and up, the large, powerful, and robust Wear OS-powered intelligent timepiece can be had right now for a whopping 156 bucks less than that without any special requirements, strings attached, or hoops to jump through.
It's pretty clear that you need to hurry if you want to claim this absolutely mind-blowing and completely unprecedented 35 percent discount, though, as there's only one model in stock at a new record low price at the time of this writing. Namely, the black flavor with a 45mm case and no standalone 4G LTE connectivity.
What's interesting (and appealing) about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is that, despite its age, this might still be the number one best smartwatch for Android users out there. That's right, this bad boy is in many ways better than the hot new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, lacking a handy rotating bezel but more than compensating for that still-inexplicable omission with stellar battery life, at least by Wear OS standards.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can easily outlast both the oft-discounted Apple Watch Series 8 and hot new Apple Watch Series 9 between charges, not to mention that it rocks a very robust titanium body without coming close to the extravagant price of the Apple Watch Ultra.
The health monitoring and fitness tracking tools included in your sub-$300 package are also pretty much second to none in today's wearable industry, and don't get us started on that stunning 1.4-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with extra-strong sapphire crystal glass. This is not a perfect smartwatch, of course, but it might be the device that comes closest to that label today in terms of its bang for your buck.
