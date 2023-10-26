Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
Do you think seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 is overkill?

Black Friday has come early this year for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro shoppers

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday has come early this year for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro shoppers
Have you purposely skipped Amazon's second big Prime Day event of the year in anticipation of potentially better deals closer to Thanksgiving or Christmas? Although you can obviously continue to wait and hope to see whatever it is you're looking to buy hit new all-time low prices on Black Friday or Cyber Monday next month, the greatest smartwatch offer of the holiday season may have already arrived.

Discounted a number of times of late in both GPS-only and cellular-enabled variants, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again on sale at a reduced price. So what makes this new Amazon promotion so special? It's simple, really: Samsung's top Apple Watch alternative from last year is now cheaper than ever before.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color
$156 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Regularly available for $449.99 and up, the large, powerful, and robust Wear OS-powered intelligent timepiece can be had right now for a whopping 156 bucks less than that without any special requirements, strings attached, or hoops to jump through.

It's pretty clear that you need to hurry if you want to claim this absolutely mind-blowing and completely unprecedented 35 percent discount, though, as there's only one model in stock at a new record low price at the time of this writing. Namely, the black flavor with a 45mm case and no standalone 4G LTE connectivity.

What's interesting (and appealing) about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is that, despite its age, this might still be the number one best smartwatch for Android users out there. That's right, this bad boy is in many ways better than the hot new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, lacking a handy rotating bezel but more than compensating for that still-inexplicable omission with stellar battery life, at least by Wear OS standards.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can easily outlast both the oft-discounted Apple Watch Series 8 and hot new Apple Watch Series 9 between charges, not to mention that it rocks a very robust titanium body without coming close to the extravagant price of the Apple Watch Ultra

The health monitoring and fitness tracking tools included in your sub-$300 package are also pretty much second to none in today's wearable industry, and don't get us started on that stunning 1.4-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with extra-strong sapphire crystal glass. This is not a perfect smartwatch, of course, but it might be the device that comes closest to that label today in terms of its bang for your buck.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless