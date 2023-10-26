Black Friday has come early this year for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro shoppers





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color $156 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





Regularly available for $449.99 and up, the large, powerful, and robust Wear OS-powered intelligent timepiece can be had right now for a whopping 156 bucks less than that without any special requirements, strings attached, or hoops to jump through.





It's pretty clear that you need to hurry if you want to claim this absolutely mind-blowing and completely unprecedented 35 percent discount, though, as there's only one model in stock at a new record low price at the time of this writing. Namely, the black flavor with a 45mm case and no standalone 4G LTE connectivity.













The health monitoring and fitness tracking tools included in your sub-$300 package are also pretty much second to none in today's wearable industry, and don't get us started on that stunning 1.4-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with extra-strong sapphire crystal glass. This is not a perfect smartwatch, of course, but it might be the device that comes closest to that label today in terms of its bang for your buck.