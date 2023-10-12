Motorola's mid-range Razr 2023 and Edge 2023 beauties are up for grabs at nice launch discounts





At least on paper, these bad boys objectively look like two of the best Android phones you can buy right now without spending a small fortune, especially when you consider their introductory discounts.

Motorola Edge 2023 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at Motorola





Yes, the Motorola Edge 2023 and Razr 2023 are both marked down straight off the bat by a cool $100 from their already fairly reasonable list prices of $599.99 and $699.99 respectively. The newest entry in the "conventional" Edge family can be ordered from its manufacturer and immediately shipped in a single "Eclipse Black" color variant with a decent 256 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM.





Not quite as "edgy" as some of its forerunners from a few years back, the non-foldable 6.6-incher does still rock a smoothly curved P-OLED screen with a nice resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a phenomenal 144Hz refresh rate while packing a reasonably powerful (by mid-range standards) MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor under an eye-catching "vegan leather" hood with sprinkles of robust aluminum on the sides.

Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Pre-order at Motorola





The Motorola Razr (2023), meanwhile, is easily the most affordable foldable device in the US today, although you will still have to wait until October 20 for regional shipments to start. Of course, our advice is to pre-order your favorite model from sage green, cherry blossom, vanilla cream, and summer lilac flavors to ensure a quick delivery, as well as claim that aforementioned $100 price cut from $699.99.





At $599.99, this thing is not only impressively versatile and compact, with a 6.9-inch primary display and 1.5-inch external screen, but also surprisingly well-equipped in other departments too, like memory (8GB), photography (64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and 32MP single selfie shooter), processing power (Snapdragon 7 Gen 1), battery capacity and charging speeds (4,200mAh and 30W), and display refresh rate technology (144Hz as far as the main foldable panel is concerned).



