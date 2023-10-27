Amazon cuts the price of the incredible Garmin Epix Gen 2 making it an even bigger bargain than usual

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Garmin's smartwatches are probably the best wearables for fitness enthusiasts. They are more precise in their readings, and most of them last for days on a single charge. However, being the best comes at a hefty price, so it's always welcome to grab a Garmin smartwatch for less.

Fortunately for you, Amazon currently has a really sweet deal on the incredible Garmin Epix Gen 2, allowing you to snatch one at a more reasonable price. At the moment, this awesome smartwatch is available with a nice 28% discount, which means it can now be yours for $223 less if you pull the trigger on this amazing offer.

As a self-respecting Garmin smartwatch, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is loaded with health-tracking features. The list is so long that we can write a whole article about the features this incredible smartwatch has at its disposal. It even comes with Garmin's Coach functionality, which turns your smartwatch into a personal fitness trainer for free, offering you training plans that adapt to you.

Additionally, the watch has features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin's Connect store, through which you can download apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music directly on your wrist. As for battery life, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 should be able to last you up to 16 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

So, with awesome design, a plethora of features at its disposal, and battery life, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can only dream of, and now with a more affordable price tag, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is a total bargain. Just be sure to act fast and get one now before it's too late and the offer expires.
