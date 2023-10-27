Here's how you can get Best Buy's amazing Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday 2023 deals early
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking to purchase one of the biggest, baddest, and overall greatest Android tablets at the best possible price this holiday season? Believe it or not, you can do just that right now, even if Thanksgiving is still around four weeks away, which means that Black Friday is technically exactly four weeks away at the time of this writing.
But there's really no point in waiting that long if your gargantuan slate of choice this Christmas happens to be the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra... and you also happen to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total subscriber. Those are essentially the retailer's answers to Amazon's hugely popular Prime service, and of course, if you want to become a member, you can do so by paying $49.99 or $179.99 a year respectively and thus gain access to the same phenomenal Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal today.
This is explicitly advertised as an "early access" Black Friday promotion, which guarantees that Best Buy will not offer a higher discount than $400 next month. We don't expect other retailers to be able to beat this totally unprecedented deal anytime soon either, so you might as well get a head start on your Christmas shopping and pull the trigger right now.
The same massive $400 discount currently applies to both the 128 and 256GB storage configurations of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Tab S8 Ultra, bringing the former model down to a killer price of $699.99 and making the latter pretty affordable too (for what it offers), at $799.99.
It's crucial to keep in mind that you need a (new or existing) My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership to maximize your savings to Black Friday 2023 levels, but even if you're not willing to meet that requirement, you can get a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a generous 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at a nicely discounted price of $899.99. The entry-level 128GB variant is inexplicably available for a higher $949.99 with no strings attached, which is definitely not a great deal.
Before pulling the trigger (with or without a membership), you should obviously note that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not Samsung's latest jumbo-sized Android flagship, having been replaced by an even more impressive Tab S9 Ultra giant just a couple of months ago. But this "oldie" certainly doesn't show its age in many key departments, rocking a super-premium design by any standards, packing a massive battery, promising a stunning content playing experience with a gorgeous display and incredibly powerful speakers, and perhaps most importantly, including a handy S Pen in its retail box. Oh, and the software support is still pretty much unrivaled as well.
