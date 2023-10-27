Here's how you can get Best Buy's amazing Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday 2023 deals early

exactly





But there's really no point in waiting that long if your gargantuan slate of choice this Christmas happens to be the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra ... and you also happen to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total subscriber . Those are essentially the retailer's answers to Amazon's hugely popular Prime service, and of course, if you want to become a member, you can do so by paying $49.99 or $179.99 a year respectively and thus gain access to the same phenomenal Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included, My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership Required ($150 Discount Available Without) $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included, My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership Required ($300 Discount Available Without) $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





This is explicitly advertised as an "early access" Black Friday promotion, which guarantees that Best Buy will not offer a higher discount than $400 next month. We don't expect other retailers to be able to beat this totally unprecedented deal anytime soon either, so you might as well get a head start on your Christmas shopping and pull the trigger right now.





The same massive $400 discount currently applies to both the 128 and 256GB storage configurations of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Tab S8 Ultra , bringing the former model down to a killer price of $699.99 and making the latter pretty affordable too (for what it offers), at $799.99.





It's crucial to keep in mind that you need a (new or existing) My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership to maximize your savings to Black Friday 2023 levels, but even if you're not willing to meet that requirement, you can get a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a generous 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at a nicely discounted price of $899.99. The entry-level 128GB variant is inexplicably available for a higher $949.99 with no strings attached, which is definitely not a great deal.





Before pulling the trigger (with or without a membership), you should obviously note that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not Samsung 's latest jumbo-sized Android flagship, having been replaced by an even more impressive Tab S9 Ultra giant just a couple of months ago. But this "oldie" certainly doesn't show its age in many key departments, rocking a super-premium design by any standards, packing a massive battery, promising a stunning content playing experience with a gorgeous display and incredibly powerful speakers, and perhaps most importantly, including a handy S Pen in its retail box. Oh, and the software support is still pretty much unrivaled as well.