Best Buy is spoiling its members with a surprise Surface Pro 9 Black Friday 2023 deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can you believe that Black Friday is already here? Wait, that can't be right! Technically, it's not, as today is the last Friday of October rather than November, but Best Buy is wasting no time putting some of the greatest tablets out there on sale at massive discounts for the holidays.
Believe it or not, you can actually save even more money on the Surface Pro 9 than the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at the time of this writing, with both of these outstanding "early access" Black Friday 2023 deals requiring one key thing.
Yes, you need a $49.99 a year My Best Buy Plus or $179.99 a year My Best Buy Total subscription to be able to slash an incredible 540 bucks off the $1,539.99 list price of a graphite-coated Surface Pro 9 with an Intel Core i5 processor inside, speedy 256GB SSD, generous 16GB RAM count, and a productivity-enhancing keyboard included.
Alternatively, you can do nothing special, jump through no hoops whatsoever, and still get this very nice, very powerful, and very versatile bundle at $1,099.99, which is definitely not a bad deal either.
Of course, a $999.99 Windows 11 productivity beast with a whopping 16 gigs of memory and the ability to seamlessly switch from tablet to laptop mode and vice versa is something else entirely, looking pretty much guaranteed not to score a bigger discount come this year's actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday events in a month or so.
Is this a better device than the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, as well as the newer (and costlier) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra? For folks who like to get some work done while travelling, most definitely, and the entertainment angle is certainly not ignored by Microsoft either.
Should you pick the Surface Pro 9 over Apple's best iPads this holiday season? Now that's a slightly tougher question to answer, but at the end of the day, we're inclined to say yes here too given how much more expensive a 2022-released iPad Pro 12.9 with 256GB storage and a bundled keyboard is right now.
Things that are NOT allowed: