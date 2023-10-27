Best Buy is spoiling its members with a surprise Surface Pro 9 Black Friday 2023 deal





Believe it or not, you can actually save even more money on the Surface Pro 9 than the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at the time of this writing, with both of these outstanding "early access" Black Friday 2023 deals requiring one key thing.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite, Keyboard Included, My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership Required ($440 Discount Available Without) $540 off (35%) $999 99 $1539 99 Buy at BestBuy





and a productivity-enhancing keyboard included. Yes, you need a $49.99 a year My Best Buy Plus or $179.99 a year My Best Buy Total subscription to be able to slash an incredible 540 bucks off the $1,539.99 list price of a graphite-coated Surface Pro 9 with an Intel Core i5 processor inside, speedy 256GB SSD, generous 16GB RAM count,a productivity-enhancing keyboard included.





Alternatively, you can do nothing special, jump through no hoops whatsoever, and still get this very nice, very powerful, and very versatile bundle at $1,099.99, which is definitely not a bad deal either.





Of course, a $999.99 Windows 11 productivity beast with a whopping 16 gigs of memory and the ability to seamlessly switch from tablet to laptop mode and vice versa is something else entirely, looking pretty much guaranteed not to score a bigger discount come this year's actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday events in a month or so.









Should you pick the Surface Pro 9 over Apple's best iPads this holiday season? Now that's a slightly tougher question to answer, but at the end of the day, we're inclined to say yes here too given how much more expensive a 2022-released iPad Pro 12.9 with 256GB storage and a bundled keyboard is right now.