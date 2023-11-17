Weekly deals roundup: Black Friday offers raining down on the Pixel 8 Pro, Z Fold 5, and more!

Even though today is technically the Friday before Black Friday 2023, many major US retailers and device manufacturers are evidently refusing to wait another minute to kick your holiday shopping frenzy into high gear.





Instead of complaining that most of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones out there are on sale at new all-time low prices well before Thanksgiving (not to mention Christmas), we've of course decided to put together a comprehensive list of the greatest mobile tech offers available right now across the nation.





Without further adieu, we give you a very special (early) Without further adieu, we give you a very special (early) Black Friday edition of our very popular and (hopefully) very useful weekly roundup of the top deals from around the web:

These are today's three best offers

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 $999 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $500 off (28%) $1299 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $70 off (30%) $159 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon





What could possibly qualify as a better pre-holiday deal than the Pixel 8 Pro 's first big discount with no strings attached? Well, if you're into trendy foldables, you might find Samsung's nearly flawless Galaxy Z Fold 5 even harder to resist at an incredible 500 bucks less than usual.





And if you have enough money to buy one of the greatest Android phones out there (with your choice of a foldable or traditional slab design), you can probably scrape up some leftover dough for quite possibly the best wireless earbuds currently available for under two Benjamins.





Samsung's very well-reviewed Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still not as affordable as Google's similarly premium Pixel Buds Pro, for instance, but unsurprisingly, they are cheaper than ever after a massive 30 percent markdown from a $229.99 list price. Take that, AirPods Pro 2!

A deeply discounted phone for every budget

Motorola Moto G Play (2023) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, 16 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Navy Blue Color $70 off (41%) $99 99 $169 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $250 off (42%) $349 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $125 off (25%) $374 $499 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (21%) $549 $699 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors $170 off (21%) $629 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $400 off (22%) $1399 $1799 Buy at Amazon









Then there's the "vanilla" Then there's the "vanilla" Pixel 8 to consider for hardcore Google fans who still can't afford the massively discounted Pro version, a OnePlus 11 that shines like no other handset in its pricing division as far as charging speeds are concerned, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for foldable enthusiasts on relatively tight budgets or users who simply prefer a clamshell over a book-style giant.





Check out these sweet Black Friday tablet promotions!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray and Silver Color Options $60 off (38%) $99 99 $159 99 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 $449 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Magnetic Keyboard Included $80 off (17%) Gift $399 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum $800 off (31%) $1799 99 $2599 99 Buy at Amazon





What we have here are five, count'em, five of the absolute best tablets around available at discounts that we don't think will be surpassed by any major retailers or device manufacturers anytime soon. Which of the five should you go for?





That clearly depends on your holiday shopping budget (or whatever's left of it after purchasing one of the smartphones listed above), your software platform of choice (be it Android, iPadOS, or Windows), and last but not least, exactly what you plan to use your new tablet for.





The Surface Pro 9, for instance, is the ultimate mobile productivity machine and the absolute best option for business users with a lot of money to spend, while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is at the complete opposite of the spectrum, aiming to deliver an... acceptable entertainment experience at a crazy low price. The Surface Pro 9, for instance, is the ultimate mobile productivity machine and the absolute best option for business users with a lot of money to spend, while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is at the complete opposite of the spectrum, aiming to deliver an... acceptable entertainment experience at a crazy low price.





How about a budget-friendly smartwatch?

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Matte Black Stainless Steel Case, Obsidian Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Gold Color Options $70 off (23%) $229 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Alpine Loop, Multiple Band and Color Options $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at Amazon





No, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 still doesn't fall into the budget smartwatch category at its newly reduced price. But the rugged new model is not discounted very often, so if you can afford it and think that you could use its outdoor skills, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger.





Meanwhile, if you're looking for something that will not break the bank, two of the overall greatest smartwatches money can buy in 2023 are on sale for... less money than ever before. And then you have the OG Pixel Watch , which is arguably not great but at a whopping 50 percent discount with standalone cellular connectivity, it's undeniably good enough.

And here are some awesome earbuds and headphones to wrap things up!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, Graphite and White Color Options $30 off (30%) $69 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $180 off (51%) $169 99 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Volume-Optimized Active EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Triple Black and White Smoke Color Options $130 off (40%) $199 $329 Buy at Amazon





While that Pixel Buds Pro deal is not exactly unprecedented, Amazon is truly outdoing itself with the latest Galaxy Buds FE discount, which has incredibly landed mere weeks after the commercial debut of While that Pixel Buds Pro deal is not exactly unprecedented, Amazon is truly outdoing itself with the latest Galaxy Buds FE discount, which has incredibly landed mere weeks after the commercial debut of Samsung's newest entry-level AirPods alternatives



