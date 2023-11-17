Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23 FE powerhouse is already on sale at an impressive $200 discount





None of that is likely to matter much when you hear how affordable this bad boy has just gotten at Best Buy. Commercially released a little over a month ago at a recommended price of $600 and up and None of that is likely to matter much when you hear how affordable this bad boy has just gotten at Best Buy. Commercially released a little over a month ago at a recommended price of $600 and up and discounted by a cool $100 surprisingly quickly , the unlocked 5G-enabled S23 Fan Edition is now down to a crazy low $399.99 with no strings attached and no gift cards involved.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color $200 off (30%) $459 99 $659 99 Buy at BestBuy





The absolutely insane new Black Friday 2023 deal is not currently matched by Amazon or Samsung's official US e-store, and although we do fully expect that to happen soon enough, we don't see any reason why you'd want to wait another second.





At only four Benjamins, the Galaxy S23 FE might be the greatest bargain of this entire holiday season, looking a lot like the "regular" Galaxy S23 and being guaranteed to receive major OS updates all through Android 17.





The handset's hardware specifications are also for the most part remarkable for that price bracket, including three solid rear-facing cameras, a reasonably hefty 4,500mAh battery with respectable 25W charging speeds, a beautiful 120Hz 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and 8GB RAM in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations.



