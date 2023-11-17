Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23 FE powerhouse is already on sale at an impressive $200 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you still disappointed that Samsung made you wait more than 18 months between Fan Edition handset announcements? Do you perhaps feel like the Galaxy S23 FE is not quite everything it could have been, packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor instead of a newer and faster Gen 2 while looking a bit too similar to the Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger on the surface?
None of that is likely to matter much when you hear how affordable this bad boy has just gotten at Best Buy. Commercially released a little over a month ago at a recommended price of $600 and up and discounted by a cool $100 surprisingly quickly, the unlocked 5G-enabled S23 Fan Edition is now down to a crazy low $399.99 with no strings attached and no gift cards involved.
The absolutely insane new Black Friday 2023 deal is not currently matched by Amazon or Samsung's official US e-store, and although we do fully expect that to happen soon enough, we don't see any reason why you'd want to wait another second.
At only four Benjamins, the Galaxy S23 FE might be the greatest bargain of this entire holiday season, looking a lot like the "regular" Galaxy S23 and being guaranteed to receive major OS updates all through Android 17.
The handset's hardware specifications are also for the most part remarkable for that price bracket, including three solid rear-facing cameras, a reasonably hefty 4,500mAh battery with respectable 25W charging speeds, a beautiful 120Hz 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and 8GB RAM in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations.
The latter variant, by the way, is also marked down by a massive 200 bucks from a $659.99 list price, making it that much harder to think of a better budget 5G phone to buy for a special someone this Christmas. The Pixel 8 doesn't have much on the S23 FE at its considerably higher Black Friday price, while the Motorola Edge (2023) is impressively even cheaper but also a little humbler than both its direct rivals.
Things that are NOT allowed: