Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

AT&T bags $850 million after this lucrative deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
An office building with the AT&T logo on it.
AT&T has completed a sale-leaseback agreement involving a portion of its older central office buildings, securing $850 million in cash.

The deal, made with private real estate firm Reign Capital, involves the transfer of 74 properties across the US, encompassing over 13 million square feet of space, reports the Telecoms news platform.

The properties, originally built to support AT&T's copper network infrastructure, have become largely redundant due to the company’s shift to fiber-optic technology. Fiber networks require significantly less space, as well as reduced power and operating costs, making much of the old real estate unnecessary. Nice.

As part of its broader transition, AT&T plans to phase out the majority of its copper network operations by the end of 2029, aiming to connect 50 million locations with fiber by that time.

As part of the agreement, AT&T will lease back only the space necessary for its critical infrastructure, maintaining full operational control over those areas. Although the company did not reveal details about the lease payments, the $850 million upfront cash injection is expected to remain largely unaffected.

The deal also includes a profit-sharing arrangement, allowing AT&T to benefit from future increases in the properties' value through redevelopment. Additionally, the company secured the right to approve all redevelopment plans, ensuring its infrastructure and operations remain protected.

Michael Ford, AT&T’s head of global real estate, described the deal as an innovative way to generate immediate and long-term value from underused commercial real estate. This move aligns with the company’s broader transformation goals and provides a financial boost for its fiber rollout, an expensive yet essential undertaking.

This is not AT&T's first transaction of this kind. In 2021, it completed a smaller sale-leaseback deal with Reign Capital, selling 13 properties totaling over 3 million square feet for $300 million. That earlier deal has already begun generating redevelopment revenue, and AT&T plans to use the current, larger agreement as a template for similar transactions in the future.

The company emphasized that the deal will not affect customer services or jobs and impacts only a small portion of its central office properties.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless