Waiting for Apple’s better Siri? There’s some bad news
The new Siri slated for release next year may have a problem: it's not that good.
Ever since Apple Intelligence was shown off at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) in 2024, iPhone users have been eagerly awaiting a better Siri digital assistant. After so many delays, the new Siri is slated to come out early next year, barring unforeseen complications, but it might not be that good.
In his newsletter Power On, industry insider Mark Gurman delivers some grave news: there are already concerns inside Apple about the performance of the new Siri. That is not something any of us wanted to hear, as rivals like the Galaxy S25 and the Pixel 10 are leagues ahead in AI thanks to Google’s Gemini.
Apple has already delayed the new Siri way too long, and its existing AI features pale in comparison to rivals. Further delays could actually negatively impact iPhone sales, and the iPhone 17 may be in trouble just a few months down the road.
Apple has considered buying out a third party like Perplexity AI, and the company has also been considering asking Google for help. Currently, a lot of Apple Intelligence capabilities rely on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Apple’s attempts at replacing it with its own Siri are still unsuccessful.
In my opinion, the new Siri needs to be released next year on time, whether it’s perfect or not. Apple does not have the luxury of waiting to achieve parity with Google’s Gemini, and it cannot continue to show everyone that it has no idea what it’s doing with Siri.
Siri had already been heavily criticized for years before Apple committed to trying to improve it, and the least it should do is release the better version that already exists, and build upon that.
Concerns about the new Siri
In his newsletter Power On, industry insider Mark Gurman delivers some grave news: there are already concerns inside Apple about the performance of the new Siri. That is not something any of us wanted to hear, as rivals like the Galaxy S25 and the Pixel 10 are leagues ahead in AI thanks to Google’s Gemini.
Even Chinese competitors like Xiaomi, who use heavily modified versions of modern AI models, are performing much better than the iPhone 17.
Further delays could cripple the iPhone
We needed all advertised Apple Intelligence features yesterday. | Image credit — Apple
Apple has already delayed the new Siri way too long, and its existing AI features pale in comparison to rivals. Further delays could actually negatively impact iPhone sales, and the iPhone 17 may be in trouble just a few months down the road.
Apple has considered buying out a third party like Perplexity AI, and the company has also been considering asking Google for help. Currently, a lot of Apple Intelligence capabilities rely on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Apple’s attempts at replacing it with its own Siri are still unsuccessful.
Apple really needs to make a decision now, and either commit double the resources into perfecting Siri, or let someone else handle it. The company delayed jumping onto the AI hype train, and it’s now facing the consequences.
Siri needs to come out next year
In my opinion, the new Siri needs to be released next year on time, whether it’s perfect or not. Apple does not have the luxury of waiting to achieve parity with Google’s Gemini, and it cannot continue to show everyone that it has no idea what it’s doing with Siri.
Siri had already been heavily criticized for years before Apple committed to trying to improve it, and the least it should do is release the better version that already exists, and build upon that.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Recommended Stories
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: