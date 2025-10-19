Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Waiting for Apple’s better Siri? There’s some bad news

The new Siri slated for release next year may have a problem: it's not that good.

By
Apple Intelligence revamped Siri
Ever since Apple Intelligence was shown off at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) in 2024, iPhone users have been eagerly awaiting a better Siri digital assistant. After so many delays, the new Siri is slated to come out early next year, barring unforeseen complications, but it might not be that good.

Concerns about the new Siri


In his newsletter Power On, industry insider Mark Gurman delivers some grave news: there are already concerns inside Apple about the performance of the new Siri. That is not something any of us wanted to hear, as rivals like the Galaxy S25 and the Pixel 10 are leagues ahead in AI thanks to Google’s Gemini.

Even Chinese competitors like Xiaomi, who use heavily modified versions of modern AI models, are performing much better than the iPhone 17.

Further delays could cripple the iPhone




Apple has already delayed the new Siri way too long, and its existing AI features pale in comparison to rivals. Further delays could actually negatively impact iPhone sales, and the iPhone 17 may be in trouble just a few months down the road.

Do you think lagging behind in AI will impact iPhone sales?

Apple has considered buying out a third party like Perplexity AI, and the company has also been considering asking Google for help. Currently, a lot of Apple Intelligence capabilities rely on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Apple’s attempts at replacing it with its own Siri are still unsuccessful.

Apple really needs to make a decision now, and either commit double the resources into perfecting Siri, or let someone else handle it. The company delayed jumping onto the AI hype train, and it’s now facing the consequences.

Siri needs to come out next year


In my opinion, the new Siri needs to be released next year on time, whether it’s perfect or not. Apple does not have the luxury of waiting to achieve parity with Google’s Gemini, and it cannot continue to show everyone that it has no idea what it’s doing with Siri.

Siri had already been heavily criticized for years before Apple committed to trying to improve it, and the least it should do is release the better version that already exists, and build upon that.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
