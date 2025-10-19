Waiting for Apple’s better Siri? There’s some bad news

Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple Intelligence

Siri needs to come out next year

Apple has considered buying out a third party like Perplexity AI, and the company has also been considering asking Google for help. Currently, a lot ofcapabilities rely on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Apple’s attempts at replacing it with its own Siri are still unsuccessful.Apple really needs to make a decision now, and either commit double the resources into perfecting Siri, or let someone else handle it. The company delayed jumping onto the AI hype train, and it’s now facing the consequences.In my opinion, the new Siri needs to be released next year on time, whether it’s perfect or not. Apple does not have the luxury of waiting to achieve parity with Google’s Gemini, and it cannot continue to show everyone that it has no idea what it’s doing with Siri.Siri had already been heavily criticized for years before Apple committed to trying to improve it, and the least it should do is release the better version that already exists, and build upon that.