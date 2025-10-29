Apple working on an iPad mini design change that could save you from a heart-sinking mishap
A rumored water-resistant design may protect your next iPad mini from unexpected accidents.
A new report indicates that Apple is planning to upgrade the design of an upcoming iPad mini by including a key durability improvement.
Next iPad mini may be water-resistant
A Bloomberg report indicates that Apple is working on an updated casing for the iPad mini that would offer a more water-resistant design. This updated casing would offer water resistance similar to the iPhone, which should make the compact tablet safer to use in wet environments.
There's reportedly a new speaker system for the iPad mini that uses vibration-based technology. That would allow for the speaker holes in the device to be removed entirely. In its turn, that would help cut down on areas where water could get into the iPad mini, and thus Apple can offer a more water-resistant design without compromising on sound quality.
Apple uses an adhesive and gasket to protect the speaker holes on the iPhone from water intrusion. So, the iPad mini's take would be different from the iPhone's, showing that Apple is thinking about the form factor and internal layout of each device individually. This could also make repairs or maintenance slightly easier if the internal structure is redesigned with water resistance in mind.
iPad mini 7. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Meanwhile, the current iPad mini does not have an official water resistance rating. So yep, better protect it when it's around water, whether you’re taking notes in a café, using it in the kitchen, or carrying it near pools or lakes. A small spill or drop can cause unexpected damage, so having a water-resistant design could save you a lot of headaches.
iPhones come with an IP68 water-resistance rating. That basically allows for the iPhone to withstand submersion in water up to six meters deep for 30 minutes. It's not clear yet what the IP rating of the iPad mini would be, or if Apple will go as far as matching the iPhone, but even a lighter rating would still be a big improvement over the current model.
Next-generation iPad mini may pack some serious upgrades
Rumor has it that the next generation of the iPad mini could come with an OLED display, which would be a significant improvement over the current LCD display and offer richer colors, deeper blacks, and better contrast. The new generation is expected to arrive sometime in 2026, giving Apple enough time to implement these changes thoughtfully.
Recommended Stories
Of course, there's nothing that comes for free in this world, and the new iPad mini with OLED display and improved water resistance is expected to be more expensive than its predecessor. Rumors claim that Apple could raise its starting price by around $100.
The current iPad mini starts at $499, which means the new model could begin around $599. While the price increase might feel steep, for some users, the added durability and display improvements may be worth it.
Water resistance is a must for tech, in my opinion
Incidents always happen, so I'm glad to hear that the iPad mini may also come with a water-resistance rating of some sort next year. Water damage is one of the most common causes of tech repairs, and having extra protection built into the device itself can make a big difference.
Obviously, water-resistance rating or not, my general advice is to always protect your tech from water sources, but an additional IP rating for peace of mind won't be a bad thing. Overall, these updates suggest that Apple is continuing to refine the iPad mini for modern users, balancing portability, performance, and durability.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: