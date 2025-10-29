Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Apple working on an iPad mini design change that could save you from a heart-sinking mishap

A rumored water-resistant design may protect your next iPad mini from unexpected accidents.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPad
Apple working on an iPad mini design change that could save you from a heart-sinking mishap
A new report indicates that Apple is planning to upgrade the design of an upcoming iPad mini by including a key durability improvement.

Next iPad mini may be water-resistant


A Bloomberg report indicates that Apple is working on an updated casing for the iPad mini that would offer a more water-resistant design. This updated casing would offer water resistance similar to the iPhone, which should make the compact tablet safer to use in wet environments. 

There's reportedly a new speaker system for the iPad mini that uses vibration-based technology. That would allow for the speaker holes in the device to be removed entirely. In its turn, that would help cut down on areas where water could get into the iPad mini, and thus Apple can offer a more water-resistant design without compromising on sound quality. 

Apple uses an adhesive and gasket to protect the speaker holes on the iPhone from water intrusion. So, the iPad mini's take would be different from the iPhone's, showing that Apple is thinking about the form factor and internal layout of each device individually. This could also make repairs or maintenance slightly easier if the internal structure is redesigned with water resistance in mind.


Meanwhile, the current iPad mini does not have an official water resistance rating. So yep, better protect it when it's around water, whether you’re taking notes in a café, using it in the kitchen, or carrying it near pools or lakes. A small spill or drop can cause unexpected damage, so having a water-resistant design could save you a lot of headaches.

iPhones come with an IP68 water-resistance rating. That basically allows for the iPhone to withstand submersion in water up to six meters deep for 30 minutes. It's not clear yet what the IP rating of the iPad mini would be, or if Apple will go as far as matching the iPhone, but even a lighter rating would still be a big improvement over the current model.

Would you pay extra for a more durable iPad mini?

Vote View Result

Next-generation iPad mini may pack some serious upgrades


Rumor has it that the next generation of the iPad mini could come with an OLED display, which would be a significant improvement over the current LCD display and offer richer colors, deeper blacks, and better contrast.  The new generation is expected to arrive sometime in 2026, giving Apple enough time to implement these changes thoughtfully.

Recommended Stories

The Cupertino tech giant launched the previous iPad mini – the iPad mini 7 – in 2024, so fans of compact tablets are now waiting for a new version anyway. 

Of course, there's nothing that comes for free in this world, and the new iPad mini with OLED display and improved water resistance is expected to be more expensive than its predecessor. Rumors claim that Apple could raise its starting price by around $100. 

The current iPad mini starts at $499, which means the new model could begin around $599. While the price increase might feel steep, for some users, the added durability and display improvements may be worth it.

Water resistance is a must for tech, in my opinion


Incidents always happen, so I'm glad to hear that the iPad mini may also come with a water-resistance rating of some sort next year. Water damage is one of the most common causes of tech repairs, and having extra protection built into the device itself can make a big difference. 

Obviously, water-resistance rating or not, my general advice is to always protect your tech from water sources, but an additional IP rating for peace of mind won't be a bad thing. Overall, these updates suggest that Apple is continuing to refine the iPad mini for modern users, balancing portability, performance, and durability.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

Latest News

At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless