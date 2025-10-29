Apple working on an iPad mini design change that could save you from a heart-sinking mishap





Next iPad mini may be water-resistant





Apple uses an adhesive and gasket to protect the speaker holes on the iPhone from water intrusion. So, the iPad mini's take would be different from the iPhone's, showing that Apple is thinking about the form factor and internal layout of each device individually. This could also make repairs or maintenance slightly easier if the internal structure is redesigned with water resistance in mind.

iPhones come with an IP68 water-resistance rating. That basically allows for the iPhone to withstand submersion in water up to six meters deep for 30 minutes. It's not clear yet what the IP rating of the iPad mini would be, or if Apple will go as far as matching the iPhone, but even a lighter rating would still be a big improvement over the current model.





Next-generation iPad mini may pack some serious upgrades





The current iPad mini starts at $499, which means the new model could begin around $599. While the price increase might feel steep, for some users, the added durability and display improvements may be worth it.





Water resistance is a must for tech, in my opinion





