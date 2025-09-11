$799 Apple Watch Ultra 3 with the old S10 chip is a bad joke: but I see why Apple did it

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Series 11 was just announced, and you can already pre-order a unit at Amazon. Right now, you can get the 42mm Wi-Fi-only model at its standard price. Shipping is set to start on September 19.

So, what are we (not) getting with the Apple Watch Ultra 3?





Why does Apple risk it with the S10 chip?





It's a fine Ultra watch, I can tell you that







Here's the irony: the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is still a great piece of technology.



Its massive Always-On Retina display gets up to 3000 nits of brightness, which makes it easier than ever to read in direct sunlight. Battery life stretches up to 42 hours in regular use, or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode – numbers that already beat many rivals.



Durability is another highlight: water resistance up to 100 meters, a flat sapphire crystal display, and the new Ceramic Shield 2 front and back glass that's more crack-resistant than any Apple Watch before it.





Also, it packs so much health-oriented features: blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, sleep stage tracking, temperature sensing, a depth gauge, cycle tracking, and even notifications for hypertension and sleep apnea.



So yes, if you want the ultimate Apple Watch, this is it. The Ultra 3 gives you all the sensors, all the durability, and all the display tech Apple can muster. But after two whole years, sticking with the old S10 chip feels like a punchline. Apple built a rock-solid smartwatch – just not with the heart many were waiting for.











Many were convinced that the S11 chip was on the horizon and would finally arrive in 2025. This chip was expected to be the next big step in Apple's wearable hardware: faster performance paired with serious power efficiency gains.And why does efficiency matter so much? For battery life. As good as smartwatches are today, one of the most frustrating aspects is the need to constantly charge them. Phones, laptops, earbuds, tablets – all already demand wall time.People were hoping the S11 would ease that burden, letting Ultra owners go more than 72 hours without worrying about a charger. If Apple had delivered a chip like that, it could have been the single most impactful upgrade to daily use.Apple's watch chips in recent years have seen mostly incremental changes. Often, the CPU inside doesn't change at all – Apple simply adds a sensor or tweaks a feature and then markets it as a "new" chip.With that pattern in mind, it seems Apple decided not to release an S11 until it had something truly substantial to show. Maybe someone inside Apple finally drew the line and said "enough".Instead of rushing out a chip with minor updates, Apple is holding back, waiting until they can deliver a genuine leap in performance and efficiency. The downside, of course, is that the Ultra 3 feels like a device stuck in time, carrying old silicon in a new shell.