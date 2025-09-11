Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

$799 Apple Watch Ultra 3 with the old S10 chip is a bad joke: but I see why Apple did it

The new Ultra timepiece is not what we thought it would be.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Editorials Apple Watch
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch from up close sideways.
Soon, the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be three days old. It costs $799, and I know some of you are already wielding a hammer above your piggy bank. You want the Apple Watch Ultra 3 so badly, I know.

But know this: this isn't the raw power beast many thought it would be.

See, for many months now, people were anticipating a new, more powerful S11 chip. Maybe not for the rest of the new Apple smartwatches, but surely for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. After all, it's been two years since the Apple Watch Ultra 2 debuted. We waited for the third installment of Cupertino's Ultra in 2024, but in vain.

Two years is plenty of time for Apple masterminds to come up with a meaningful answer to their arch-enemy, Samsung and its $650 Galaxy Watch Ultra. I'm not throwing around prices just like that: it's really important that the Apple device costs $800, while Samsung's – $650.

Because the question that the better part of us ask ourselves is:

What is in it for me? What extra goodies am I getting by paying top dollar for a flagship smartwatch? Is it guaranteed that I'll get the most bang for the buck?


We need some answers, folks.

Apple Watch Series 11, 42mm: pre-order now

The Apple Watch Series 11 was just announced, and you can already pre-order a unit at Amazon. Right now, you can get the 42mm Wi-Fi-only model at its standard price. Shipping is set to start on September 19.
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 3: pre-order at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 brings multiple improvements, including longer battery life and an ultra-rugged design. You can now pre-order the premium wearable at its standard price on Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

So, what are we (not) getting with the Apple Watch Ultra 3?



Many were convinced that the S11 chip was on the horizon and would finally arrive in 2025. This chip was expected to be the next big step in Apple's wearable hardware: faster performance paired with serious power efficiency gains.

And why does efficiency matter so much? For battery life. As good as smartwatches are today, one of the most frustrating aspects is the need to constantly charge them. Phones, laptops, earbuds, tablets – all already demand wall time.

People were hoping the S11 would ease that burden, letting Ultra owners go more than 72 hours without worrying about a charger. If Apple had delivered a chip like that, it could have been the single most impactful upgrade to daily use.

Why does Apple risk it with the S10 chip?



Apple's watch chips in recent years have seen mostly incremental changes. Often, the CPU inside doesn't change at all – Apple simply adds a sensor or tweaks a feature and then markets it as a "new" chip.

With that pattern in mind, it seems Apple decided not to release an S11 until it had something truly substantial to show. Maybe someone inside Apple finally drew the line and said "enough".

Recommended Stories
Instead of rushing out a chip with minor updates, Apple is holding back, waiting until they can deliver a genuine leap in performance and efficiency. The downside, of course, is that the Ultra 3 feels like a device stuck in time, carrying old silicon in a new shell.

It's a fine Ultra watch, I can tell you that



Here's the irony: the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is still a great piece of technology.

Its massive Always-On Retina display gets up to 3000 nits of brightness, which makes it easier than ever to read in direct sunlight. Battery life stretches up to 42 hours in regular use, or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode – numbers that already beat many rivals.

Durability is another highlight: water resistance up to 100 meters, a flat sapphire crystal display, and the new Ceramic Shield 2 front and back glass that's more crack-resistant than any Apple Watch before it.

Also, it packs so much health-oriented features: blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, sleep stage tracking, temperature sensing, a depth gauge, cycle tracking, and even notifications for hypertension and sleep apnea.

So yes, if you want the ultimate Apple Watch, this is it. The Ultra 3 gives you all the sensors, all the durability, and all the display tech Apple can muster. But after two whole years, sticking with the old S10 chip feels like a punchline. Apple built a rock-solid smartwatch – just not with the heart many were waiting for.


$799 Apple Watch Ultra 3 with the old S10 chip is a bad joke: but I see why Apple did it

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”

Latest News

Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless