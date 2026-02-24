Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Amazon cuts a whopping $283 off the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ powerhouse

The tablet is perfect for both work and entertainment and comes with seven years of software support.

By
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
Galaxy Tab S10+ displayed with stylus.
Since we didn’t get a “Plus” model with the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is still the go-to option for shoppers who are looking for a 12.4-inch Android powerhouse. And right now, Amazon has turned the 512GB model of this bad boy into a real treat for bargain hunters.

The e-commerce giant has slashed the price of the variant in Silver by $283, allowing you to pick one up for just south of $837. Not bad, considering the model’s usual price is around $1,120. I don’t know how long this deal will stay up for grabs, though, which is why I urge you to pull the trigger on it now, as this tablet is a truly unmissable offering at its current sub-$837 price.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 512GB, Silver: Save $283 on Amazon!

$283 off (25%)
Amazon has slashed $283 off the Galaxy Tab S10+, dropping the 512GB model in Silver below $837. Discounts this big don’t tend to last, so it’s worth jumping on quickly if you want to lock in the savings. After all, this is one of the best tablets on the market, and you can't go wrong with getting one at an unbeatable cost.
Yes, I agree it’s still far from budget-friendly even at $283 off; however, this is one of the best tablets money can buy, which means one thing: you can’t go wrong with it. Firstly, it comes with its own S Pen inside the box, which saves you extra cash as you won’t have to buy one separately. Secondly, it rocks a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, turning it into a productivity monster that can tackle demanding workflows and multitask without breaking a sweat. That makes it a solid choice for a workhorse device.

It’s actually a solid pick for entertainment as well. Equipped with a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and HDR support, it delivers stunning visuals on the go. So, when you finish all of your assignments for the day, you can kick back and savor every second of the latest episode of your favorite TV series in breathtaking quality.

Factor in seven years of software updates, and you actually get a lot of bang for your buck by snagging a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+ for $283 off on Amazon. That’s why you shouldn't miss out—save now before it’s too late!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless