At $300 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE turns into a foldable I can finally recommend
The phone brings a lot to the table and is a steal with this discount.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE held folded, showcasing its compact design. | Image by PhoneArena
Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be Sammy’s latest and greatest clamshell foldable phone right now, but if you don’t want to overspend, chances are you’re eyeing its cheaper alternative, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.The
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may be the more affordable alternative to Sammy’s latest clamshell star, but don’t let that wallet-friendly-ish price fool you—it packs a lot of punch as well. Thanks to its Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it feels fast and responsive and can run almost every app on the Google Play Store. In fact, the silicon inside is the same SoC that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US market, so you’re getting a true top-tier performance. Just don’t play heavy games on it, as some reports claim that it heats up fast and starts throttling quickly.
While all that hardware is powered by a small—compared to today’s standards—4,000mAh battery, the phone can easily get you through the day without the need to reach for a charger. And if you’re in a hurry, you’ll be able to get a 50% charge in about 30 minutes, which is pretty great. However, a full charge will still take you about an hour and 40 minutes.
Well, now is the time to act and get one, as a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a hefty $300 discount on this bad boy. This lets you grab the 256GB model in White for less than $660, which is definitely one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for this handsome fella. And don’t worry, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed; however, I don’t think this will be necessary, as the merchant has a solid 89% positive rating on Amazon.
On the bright side, it comes with a 50MP main snapper and a 10MP selfie unit, both of which take detailed pictures with vibrant colors—not bad for a clamshell foldable that will set you back just $660, right? Moreover, you’ll be able to enjoy those photos on the stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED inner display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support.
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may be more affordable compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but it’s not actually that big of a compromise. Plus, it should receive seven years of OS updates and security patches, making it a great long-term investment. So, if you’ve been looking for a way to start living the foldable lifestyle at a lower price, don’t hesitate and get a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for $300 off with Amazon’s deal today!
