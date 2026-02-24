Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
Upcoming event
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

At $300 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE turns into a foldable I can finally recommend

The phone brings a lot to the table and is a steal with this discount.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE held folded, showcasing its compact design. | Image by PhoneArena
       View now at Amazon  
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be Sammy’s latest and greatest clamshell foldable phone right now, but if you don’t want to overspend, chances are you’re eyeing its cheaper alternative, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Well, now is the time to act and get one, as a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a hefty $300 discount on this bad boy. This lets you grab the 256GB model in White for less than $660, which is definitely one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for this handsome fella. And don’t worry, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed; however, I don’t think this will be necessary, as the merchant has a solid 89% positive rating on Amazon.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB, White: Save $300 on Amazon!

$300 off (31%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $300 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with 256GB of storage space. This lets you grab the model in White for less than $660, turning it into an unbeatable deal for all the value it offers. So, don't hesitate—save today!
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may be the more affordable alternative to Sammy’s latest clamshell star, but don’t let that wallet-friendly-ish price fool you—it packs a lot of punch as well. Thanks to its Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it feels fast and responsive and can run almost every app on the Google Play Store. In fact, the silicon inside is the same SoC that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US market, so you’re getting a true top-tier performance. Just don’t play heavy games on it, as some reports claim that it heats up fast and starts throttling quickly.

Recommended For You

On the bright side, it comes with a 50MP main snapper and a 10MP selfie unit, both of which take detailed pictures with vibrant colors—not bad for a clamshell foldable that will set you back just $660, right? Moreover, you’ll be able to enjoy those photos on the stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED inner display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support.

While all that hardware is powered by a small—compared to today’s standards—4,000mAh battery, the phone can easily get you through the day without the need to reach for a charger. And if you’re in a hurry, you’ll be able to get a 50% charge in about 30 minutes, which is pretty great. However, a full charge will still take you about an hour and 40 minutes.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may be more affordable compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but it’s not actually that big of a compromise. Plus, it should receive seven years of OS updates and security patches, making it a great long-term investment. So, if you’ve been looking for a way to start living the foldable lifestyle at a lower price, don’t hesitate and get a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for $300 off with Amazon’s deal today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15812 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready

Latest News

The Galaxy S26 lineup could miss a crucial security feature Apple and Google nailed years ago
The Galaxy S26 lineup could miss a crucial security feature Apple and Google nailed years ago
OnePlus could crush the bezel barrier with its next flagship phone
OnePlus could crush the bezel barrier with its next flagship phone
Amazon cuts a whopping $283 off the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ powerhouse
Amazon cuts a whopping $283 off the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ powerhouse
At $300 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE turns into a foldable I can finally recommend
At $300 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE turns into a foldable I can finally recommend
The Apple Watch Series 9 overshadows the Series 11 at a mind-blowing $450 discount
The Apple Watch Series 9 overshadows the Series 11 at a mind-blowing $450 discount
Pixel 10 drops by $109 turning into a Tensor G5-powered dream
Pixel 10 drops by $109 turning into a Tensor G5-powered dream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless