Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) gets lovely discount, becoming the go-to choice for fans on budget

The watch is loaded with features and can now be yours for just under $170. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Wearables Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen).
If you're an Apple user looking to complete your ecosystem with a feature-rich smartwatch that won't break the bank, you should check out Amazon's deal on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen).

Right now, the retailer is offering a sweet $80 discount on all color options of the 40mm GPS version of the smartwatch. This lets you pick the model that best fits your style for just under $170, which is a bargain price for all the bells and whistles this bad boy brings to the table.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS 40mm]: Save $80!

$80 off (32%)
Amazon is currently offering a sweet $80 discount on all color options of the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), letting you score one for just under $170. The watch is packed with features and is unmissable at its current price. So, don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Yep! That's right! The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) may fall in the budget-friendly category, but it's still a proper Apple Watch loaded with features. In fact, it comes with all the essential stuff, missing out on ECG, blood oxygen tracking, temperature sensing, and an always-on display. So, you get almost the whole watchOS experience, but at a much lower price.

Speaking of watchOS, you'll also have access to the App Store, where you can download a plethora of apps. And since safety is important as well, our friend here boasts key safety features such as Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection.

Of course, being a non-Ultra Apple Watch means it offers all-day battery life, which is good but far from ideal, as you'll probably need to charge it every night.

Nevertheless, it's undeniable that the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) offers even more value at its current price on Amazon. So, we strongly suggest you don’t waste any more time! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and get your hands on this feature-rich smartwatch for much less than usual while the offer is still available!

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 4

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
3 cool Pixel 10 Pro XL features that will make you want to go Xtra Large
3 cool Pixel 10 Pro XL features that will make you want to go Xtra Large

Latest News

The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless