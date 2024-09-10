Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google fails to overturn $2.7 billion EU antitrust fine after 7-year battle

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
Google logo displayed over a blurred photo background.
Google is no stranger to lawsuits, especially in the EU – it has been dealing with them quite a bit in recent years. But now, it has officially one less battle for the tech giant as it just lost a seven-year-long legal fight in court.

A massive $2.7 billion antitrust fine against Google


Google just took a major hit in its ongoing tussle with the European Commission. According to a new report, the EU’s highest court has upheld a massive $2.7 billion antitrust fine against the tech giant. The original fine was handed down in 2017 when the European Commission found Google guilty of using its price comparison shopping service to give itself an unfair edge over smaller competitors in Europe.


After losing its initial appeal in 2021, Google took its case to Luxembourg's Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). The company argued that the fine was a penalty for its market dominance and claimed the original ruling misinterpreted quality improvements as abusive practices. However, the CJEU backed the lower court’s decision, stating that while Google is permitted to hold a dominant market position, it is not allowed to misuse that power.

Over the past decade, Google has been hit with a hefty €8.25 billion (more than $9 billion when directly converted) in EU antitrust fines. The company is currently challenging two major rulings related to its Android mobile operating system and AdSense advertising platform, with judgments still pending.

In addition to that, Google is also battling new antitrust charges from last year, which could potentially force the tech giant to sell off a portion of its highly profitable ad tech business. Regulators have accused Google of giving its own advertising services an unfair advantage.

Recommended Stories
Ever since the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to foster a fairer and more competitive digital marketplace, kicked in, big tech names like Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and TikTok’s parent company ByteDance have been feeling the heat.

The EU isn’t just watching – it is ready to pounce with fines if these companies don’t play by the rules. Regulators are clearly determined to keep these tech giants in check, and it doesn't seem like the pressure is letting up anytime soon, even if one of Apple and Google’s key opponents in the EU, Margrethe Vestager, is stepping down. I think the message is loud and clear: fall in line or pay the price.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Amazon launches a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal, possibly for a short while
Amazon launches a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal, possibly for a short while

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless