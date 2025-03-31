Apple's EU troubles just got $160 million worse

This ruling comes after a complaint from advertising trade groups who argue that Apple's ATT feature has cut off their access to user data, making targeted ads more expensive and harder to run. ATT gives iPhone and iPad users control over which apps can track them, but digital advertisers and mobile gaming companies claim it is hurting their business.

– Apple, March 2025





Even though Apple apparently hasn't been ordered to make specific changes, French regulators made it clear that it is up to the company to ensure compliance. That process could take a while, though, since Apple is also waiting on decisions from regulators in Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania – who are also investigating ATT.The ruling was expected, but it is still a bit strange, considering Europe has some of the strictest privacy laws in the world. The EU has even backed Apple's introduction of ATT in the past. So, what exactly Apple needs to do to comply remains unclear. Hopefully, this won't lead to the feature being weakened or removed for iPhone users in France – or anywhere else in Europe.