Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple's EU troubles just got $160 million worse

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
A large, white Apple logo on a gray pillar inside a building with a wooden ceiling.
Apple and the European Union aren't exactly on the best of terms right now, with regulators keeping a close eye on everything the tech giant does. Just last month, we told you that Apple was on the verge of facing an antitrust fine in France over its privacy controls. Well, now it is official – the hammer has dropped.

French antitrust regulators have fined Apple €150 million (around $162 million when directly converted) for allegedly abusing its dominance in mobile app advertising through its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature.

If you have ever tapped "Ask App Not to Track" on your iPhone, that is what this is all about. Apple has been under scrutiny in France for nearly two years over ATT and now, the investigation has wrapped up – with Apple on the losing end. This is the first time an antitrust authority has penalized Apple over its ATT tool.

Despite concerns that the decision could trigger a backlash from the US – especially since President Donald Trump has threatened to retaliate against EU fines on American companies – the head of the French Competition Authority isn't worried.

We apply competition law in an apolitical manner….But what we have heard ... is that they (U.S. authorities) intend to apply antitrust law to the big digital platforms as strictly as their predecessors. So in terms of antitrust, I don't see any controversy between the United States and Europe on how we apply the law.
– Benoit Coeure, Head of the French Competition Authority, March 2025

This ruling comes after a complaint from advertising trade groups who argue that Apple's ATT feature has cut off their access to user data, making targeted ads more expensive and harder to run. ATT gives iPhone and iPad users control over which apps can track them, but digital advertisers and mobile gaming companies claim it is hurting their business.

While we are disappointed with today's decision, the French Competition Authority has not required any specific changes to ATT.
– Apple, March 2025

Even though Apple apparently hasn't been ordered to make specific changes, French regulators made it clear that it is up to the company to ensure compliance. That process could take a while, though, since Apple is also waiting on decisions from regulators in Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania – who are also investigating ATT.

Recommended Stories
The ruling was expected, but it is still a bit strange, considering Europe has some of the strictest privacy laws in the world. The EU has even backed Apple's introduction of ATT in the past. So, what exactly Apple needs to do to comply remains unclear. Hopefully, this won't lead to the feature being weakened or removed for iPhone users in France – or anywhere else in Europe.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless