Apple removes Photos Carousel view in latest iOS 18 beta

iOS 18 beta 5 is now rolling out to registered developer beta testers, and will likely be followed by a public beta later this month. I think the new Distraction Control feature in Safari sounds useful, but I'm really excited about the changes to the Photos app in iOS 18 beta 5. It's great that Apple is listening to user feedback and tweaking the album locations to make finding photos easier.