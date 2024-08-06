Apple removes Photos Carousel view in latest iOS 18 beta
Up Next:
Apple has now released iOS 18 beta 5, and with it, we got a new Distraction Control feature for Safari. Alongside this feature, we're also seeing notable changes to the Photos app. Based on user feedback, Apple has removed the new Carousel view from Photos, tweaked the location of albums, and more.
One of the big changes was said Carousel view. The view allowed users to swipe left and right to view highlights from the day. But with iOS 18 beta 5, this feature has completely been removed.
iOS 18 beta 5 also tweaks the "All Photos" view, and you get more of the photo grip without having to scroll down. "Recent Days" also features "Recently Saved" content: these two existed separately before.
The new features for Photos are part of what Apple calls "the biggest-ever redesign to help users easily find and relive special moments". The new design wasn't universally appreciated, though.
One of the big changes was said Carousel view. The view allowed users to swipe left and right to view highlights from the day. But with iOS 18 beta 5, this feature has completely been removed.
iOS 18 beta 5 also tweaks the "All Photos" view, and you get more of the photo grip without having to scroll down. "Recent Days" also features "Recently Saved" content: these two existed separately before.
Last but not least, the iOS 18 beta 5 adjusts where albums are located (for people who have multiple albums). The Photos app is still fully customizable and you can rearrange sections and categories as you like.
iOS 18 beta 5 is now rolling out to registered developer beta testers, and will likely be followed by a public beta later this month. I think the new Distraction Control feature in Safari sounds useful, but I'm really excited about the changes to the Photos app in iOS 18 beta 5. It's great that Apple is listening to user feedback and tweaking the album locations to make finding photos easier.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: