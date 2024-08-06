Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Apple removes Photos Carousel view in latest iOS 18 beta

By
0comments
Apple removes Photos Carousel view in latest iOS 18 beta
Apple has now released iOS 18 beta 5, and with it, we got a new Distraction Control feature for Safari. Alongside this feature, we're also seeing notable changes to the Photos app. Based on user feedback, Apple has removed the new Carousel view from Photos, tweaked the location of albums, and more.

The new features for Photos are part of what Apple calls "the biggest-ever redesign to help users easily find and relive special moments". The new design wasn't universally appreciated, though.

One of the big changes was said Carousel view. The view allowed users to swipe left and right to view highlights from the day. But with iOS 18 beta 5, this feature has completely been removed.

iOS 18 beta 5 also tweaks the "All Photos" view, and you get more of the photo grip without having to scroll down. "Recent Days" also features "Recently Saved" content: these two existed separately before.

Last but not least, the iOS 18 beta 5 adjusts where albums are located (for people who have multiple albums). The Photos app is still fully customizable and you can rearrange sections and categories as you like.

iOS 18 beta 5 is now rolling out to registered developer beta testers, and will likely be followed by a public beta later this month. I think the new Distraction Control feature in Safari sounds useful, but I'm really excited about the changes to the Photos app in iOS 18 beta 5. It's great that Apple is listening to user feedback and tweaking the album locations to make finding photos easier.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away

Latest News

Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless