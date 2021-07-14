Apple working on ‘Apple Pay Later’ service with Goldman Sachs

Apple working on ‘Apple Pay Later’ service with Goldman Sachs0
Apple is working on this endeavor in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group, which will function as the lender for the loans required to carry out the installments. The two have been working together since 2019, particularly in regards to the Apple Card. However, it seems this new service has no connection to that and will only be related to Apple Pay.
Apple Pay Later - the process itself
To use the service, users will first have to send an application through the Apple Wallet app and wait to be approved. In the application, they have to add a copy of their ID card. When you are finally all set up, you will have the option to choose between two payment plans.
Neither the big A nor Goldman Sachs have given any additional information about the interest rates for the monthly installments. Both have also remained silent on this rumored new service.