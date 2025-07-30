$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple's latest updates fix over 20 issues in iOS and nearly 80 in macOS

Don't skip these: they patch security flaws affecting Safari, Kernel, and more.

Apple is currently beta-testing iOS 26 to come out in the fall, and in the meantime, it's releasing updates to iOS 18, which is the current OS for all the supported iPhones. Now, Apple is releasing iOS 18.6,iPadOS 18.6, and macOS Sequoia 15.6 updates, and apparently, those updates are quite important.
 
According to Apple's security support documents, there are fixes for dozens of security vulnerabilities in these new OS versions. Luckily, none of these vulnerabilities are known to have been actively exploited, but it's still recommended to install the new updates right away. 

Apparently, there are over 20 (twenty!) vulnerabilities fixed with iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6. For example, an issue with Accessibility can let a Passcode be read aloud by VoiceOver, which would make it possible for your passcode to be heard by other people. Meanwhile, parsing maliciously crafted audio (if a malicious user has hidden something in an audio file) could lead to memory corruption. 

On top of that, the update includes eight WebKit-related fixes. The issues that are now being fixed with this new software could potentially disclose sensitive information about the user, cause Safari to crash, or result in memory corruption. 

Meanwhile, iPad users who can't update to iPadOS 18.6 are now getting iPadOS 17.7.9 with a plethora of security fixes as well. 


As for Mac and MacBook users, macOS Sequoia 15.6 reportedly patches over 80 (yep, you read that right - eighty) vulnerabilities. Some of those issues could lead to crashes, leak sensitive data, and more. The update includes fixes for the Dock, Find My, Notes, Safari, Spotlight, System Settings, and other apps and features. 

For people with older Mac devices, Apple is also seeding macOS Sonoma 14.7.7 and macOS Ventura 13.7.7 updates. 

The other software that the Cupertino tech giant is releasing (visionOS 2.6, tvOS 18.6, watchOS 11.6) includes fixes for around 17 to 19 vulnerabilities. 

Will you install Apple's latest updates?

Vote View Result

To update your iPhone or iPad now, go to Settings, then General, then Software Update. For Mac, the Software Update section is also found in the General section in System Settings. It's always a good idea to keep your devices up to date, as this ensures you're protected from newly discovered vulnerabilities as quickly as possible. 

Keep in mind that Apple says these have not yet been known to be actively exploited (so no hackers are known to use those vulnerabilities just yet). But this shouldn't prevent you from protecting your device and your data from when they eventually do. 

I think that updating your devices now is one of the easiest ways to stay safe. Even though the bugs Apple fixed haven't been used by hackers yet, it's only a matter of time before someone tries. These updates patch some serious issues – ones that could expose your passcode, crash your apps, or leak private info. So don’t wait. Take a few minutes, run the update, and know you've done something good to protect your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It's a small step that makes a big difference.

