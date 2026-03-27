Apple just made a bold claim about this iPhone security feature, and it's hard to argue
Turns out the most boring setting on your iPhone has the most impressive track record.
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iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
There's a security claim from Apple making the rounds today, and if it holds up, it's honestly one of the most impressive things the company has quietly said about its own software in years.
Apple has confirmed it has zero record of a successful spyware attack on any device running Lockdown Mode, the opt-in security feature it introduced back in 2022. According to a new report, this covers the entire time the feature has existed, and nothing has punched through it yet.
Spyware is a real and growing problem. There are tools like out there, such as Pegasus, that have been used against human rights defenders, politicians, and members of the press. These attacks can silently take over an iPhone with zero input from you, what security researchers call a "zero-click" attack.
Lockdown Mode's clean record, explained
Apple has confirmed it has zero record of a successful spyware attack on any device running Lockdown Mode, the opt-in security feature it introduced back in 2022. According to a new report, this covers the entire time the feature has existed, and nothing has punched through it yet.
So what even is Lockdown Mode? It's essentially a panic button for your iPhone. When you turn it on, it strips away a big chunk of your phone's normal functionality: no link previews in messages, no wired connections to computers, limited web browsing features, and heavily restricted incoming calls from strangers.
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It's not for the average person scrolling through social media. It's built for journalists, lawyers, activists, and anyone who might realistically be targeted by sophisticated spyware. The trade-off is a noticeably stripped-down experience in exchange for a dramatically harder target for attackers to hit.
We are not aware of any successful mercenary spyware attacks against a Lockdown Mode-enabled Apple device.
Why this is bigger than it sounds
iOS lockdown mode in Settings. | Image by Apple
Spyware is a real and growing problem. There are tools like out there, such as Pegasus, that have been used against human rights defenders, politicians, and members of the press. These attacks can silently take over an iPhone with zero input from you, what security researchers call a "zero-click" attack.
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The fact that Lockdown Mode reportedly has a spotless record against this class of threat is genuinely significant. It suggests Apple's approach of shrinking the number of entry points an attacker can try actually works in practice.
For context, Android doesn't have a direct equivalent that operates at this level, which gives Apple a real, concrete edge here. There is an Android Lockdown Mode, but it doesn't work in the same way, and this hurts my Android-loving heart.
I believe in giving credit where it is due, and Apple deserves its flowers here. However, it's worth being clear about what this claim actually says.
How do you approach security on your phone?
A win, with fine print
I believe in giving credit where it is due, and Apple deserves its flowers here. However, it's worth being clear about what this claim actually says.
Lockdown Mode protects a small, specific group of people from a specific type of attack. If you're a regular iPhone user texting friends and watching Reels, this doesn't change your day-to-day security in any meaningful way.
What it does show is that when Apple commits to hardening a feature, it can actually deliver. The bigger question now is whether any of this thinking eventually makes its way into protections for everyone, not just the users who already know to go digging through their settings for it.
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