New report tips major camera upgrade for Apple's entire iPhone 13 family
Because there's rarely this much smoke without fire in the rumor mill leading up to a new iPhone launch event, it feels essentially guaranteed that at least some of the recently speculated imaging enhancements will indeed make their way to worldwide stores in September or October 2021.
Wider aperture for everybody?!
Unlike Kuo, who predicted just the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models would vastly improve the ultra-wide-angle shooting capabilities of their predecessors, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley reportedly expect to see the change implemented on all four 2021 family members.
A lower number corresponds to wider aperture, mind you, which basically means more light would be allowed to reach the image sensor, undoubtedly leading to sharper pictures captured by said lens in challenging scenarios and settings. Put even more simply, the iPhone 13 family is tipped to considerably improve the low-light ultra-wide-angle performance of its forerunners.
Impressively, if Apple pulls off this upgrade across the board, a presumably affordable iPhone 13 mini could also eclipse something like the Galaxy S21 Ultra from this particular standpoint. Samsung's pricey new jumbo-sized flagship only comes with an f/2.2 ultra-wide camera on its back, as do the S21, S21+, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra.
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is the first device that comes to mind when thinking about f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle shooters, but it's pretty hard to consider that a solid global alternative to Apple's latest iPhones nowadays.
What about the other iPhone 13 series cameras?
Unfortunately, there's no word on any of that primary photography, telephoto lens, or LiDAR scanner stuff in this hot new report, which leaves us with the inside information leaked out of Japan just a few weeks back and some educated guesses.
There's a decent chance the Time-of-Flight 3D depth sensor (aka LiDAR) will be expanded to all four main iPhone 13 variants, in which case the telephoto lens could remain the one and only differentiator between the "Pro" and "regular" camera systems. Unless, of course, the Pro and Pro Max models have a larger primary sensor in the pipeline, which is a possibility that a couple of relatively well-connected insiders and tipsters recently floated on social media.
Elsewhere, the size of the notch is expected (by some) to be reduced (at last!!!) thanks to either an overhauled facial recognition mechanism or modernized Touch ID technology taking Face ID's place entirely. The latter obviously seems like a long shot, and so does an iPhone 12S name, but if the design is set to go unchanged from 2020's iPhone 12 series, that actually sounds like a logical next step.
Granted, with so many of these recent rumors and reports contradicting one another and some of them also keeping things far too vague to be taken seriously, it's probably wise, well, not to take much seriously until summer at the earliest.
