Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S

iPhone 13 there´s a prototype with no notch at all, but -a bit- bigger bezels, meaning the 4 sides are equally bigger or maybe iPhone 14? pic.twitter.com/xGROzS6BME

Does that mean the iPhone 12S will have a chunky top bezel instead of a notch? That sounds unlikely, as multiple reliable sources claim that the next generation wouldn't be that big of a departure in terms of design. According to those reports, the 2021 iPhones will have slightly smaller notches than the current phones. The notch is reportedly being reduced in height, not width. The new handsets are also expected to be a hair thicker, presumably to make room for larger batteries



The iPhone 12S (13) isn't expected until September, so Apple might not have locked in the design yet. Still, it's improbable that the new phones will revert to an all bezel design. 2017's The iPhone 12S (13) isn't expected until September, so Apple might not have locked in the design yet. Still, it's improbable that the new phones will revert to an all bezel design. 2017's iPhone 8 was Apple's last flagship phone with such a design. The 2020 iPhone SE doesn't exactly have modern aesthetics, but it's a budget phone.





Could the iPhone 12S prototype be pointing to something else?





It could be that the aforementioned prototype has an under-display camera. Patents filed by Apple suggest that the company wants to put sensors beneath the display to eliminate the notch. Tipster Ice Universe has already said that iPhone's notch may "disappear without a trace" in 2021.