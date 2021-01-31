Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View
iOS Apple

Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 31, 2021, 11:25 AM
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Although the iPhone 12 series comes with the most significant design change in three years, it still retains iPhone X's notch. In the meanwhile, most Android vendors have switched to pinhole displays, and some have even released all-screen phones with pop-up and under-display cameras. Apparently, the next iPhone, which a report suggests will be called the iPhone 12S, will also do away with the notch.

According to tipster Mauri QHD, one of the current prototypes doesn't have a notch, which isn't necessarily good news, as they add that the unit has slightly larger bezels than the iPhone 12.


Does that mean the iPhone 12S will have a chunky top bezel instead of a notch? That sounds unlikely, as multiple reliable sources claim that the next generation wouldn't be that big of a departure in terms of design. According to those reports, the 2021 iPhones will have slightly smaller notches than the current phones. The notch is reportedly being reduced in height, not width. The new handsets are also expected to be a hair thicker, presumably to make room for larger batteries

The iPhone 12S (13) isn't expected until September, so Apple might not have locked in the design yet. Still, it's improbable that the new phones will revert to an all bezel design. 2017's iPhone 8 was Apple's last flagship phone with such a design. The 2020 iPhone SE doesn't exactly have modern aesthetics, but it's a budget phone.

Could the iPhone 12S prototype be pointing to something else?


It could be that the aforementioned prototype has an under-display camera. Patents filed by Apple suggest that the company wants to put sensors beneath the display to eliminate the notch. Tipster Ice Universe has already said that iPhone's notch may "disappear without a trace" in 2021. 

Most reports also suggest that the next iPhones will feature under-display Touch ID. Face ID is not going anywhere as it is also considered useful for augmented reality and photography.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Sony's next Xperia flagship leaks with beautiful design, periscope camera

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless