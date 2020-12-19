Barclays analysts expect iPhone 13 to offer better wireless connectivity





MacRumours That is according to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O'Malley, and Tim Long (via).





Wi-Fi 6E brings the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 (faster data rates and lower latency) to the all-new 6GHz frequencies. This adds more spectrum and higher throughputs. As a user, you can expect a more reliable connection and less congestion.





This is the biggest spectrum addition since 1989 and it is expected to enable new experiences on smartphones, wearables, and AR/VR devices. Skyworks is expected to supply Wi-Fi 6E chips for the iPhone 13 series.





In case you are wondering, the iPhone 12 supports Wi-Fi 6 which operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus , which powers a lot of current Android flagships, already supports Wi-Fi 6E.





Per previously available information, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will feature the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane tech. This would allow Apple to add a variable 120Hz refresh rate to the new phones without having to worry about battery life. The new models might also support Always On Display.







