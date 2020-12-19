Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View

Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View
iOS Apple

Barclays analysts expect iPhone 13 to offer better wireless connectivity

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 19, 2020, 6:55 PM
Barclays analysts expect iPhone 13 to offer better wireless connectivity
Next year's iPhone 13 series may support Wi-Fi 6E.

That is according to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O'Malley, and Tim Long (via MacRumours).

Wi-Fi 6E brings the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 (faster data rates and lower latency) to the all-new 6GHz frequencies. This adds more spectrum and higher throughputs. As a user, you can expect a more reliable connection and less congestion.

This is the biggest spectrum addition since 1989 and it is expected to enable new experiences on smartphones, wearables, and AR/VR devices. Skyworks is expected to supply Wi-Fi 6E chips for the iPhone 13 series.

In case you are wondering, the iPhone 12 supports Wi-Fi 6 which operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, which powers a lot of current Android flagships, already supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Per previously available information, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will feature the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane tech. This would allow Apple to add a variable 120Hz refresh rate to the new phones without having to worry about battery life. The new models might also support Always On Display.

The iPhone 13 series is also widely expected to feature both Face ID and in-display Touch ID.

Today's report also corroborates rumors that alleged the iPhone SE 2020 wouldn't get a successor next year. Apparently, a larger screen model was previously a topic of discussion, but it doesn't look like we will see it anytime soon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak reveals every last detail

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
Family might have to cancel Christmas after their child spends over $16K in the App Store
Popular stories
Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak reveals every last detail
Popular stories
Google announces major news for Android users (scratch that!)
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Popular stories
T-Mobile has even greater 5G ambitions, preparing two major 2021 breakthroughs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless