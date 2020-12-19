Barclays analysts expect iPhone 13 to offer better wireless connectivity
Next year's iPhone 13 series may support Wi-Fi 6E.
Wi-Fi 6E brings the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 (faster data rates and lower latency) to the all-new 6GHz frequencies. This adds more spectrum and higher throughputs. As a user, you can expect a more reliable connection and less congestion.
In case you are wondering, the iPhone 12 supports Wi-Fi 6 which operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, which powers a lot of current Android flagships, already supports Wi-Fi 6E.
Per previously available information, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will feature the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane tech. This would allow Apple to add a variable 120Hz refresh rate to the new phones without having to worry about battery life. The new models might also support Always On Display.
The iPhone 13 series is also widely expected to feature both Face ID and in-display Touch ID.
