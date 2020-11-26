iPad Pro 2021 and iPhone 13 may feature Apple-made mmWave 5G AiP modules



Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture mmWave 5G AiP for the iPhone 13 as it wants to replace Qualcomm's 5G module with an in-house alternative. It appears that the next iPad Pro will also be equipped with the same chip.



Supply chain insiders claim that the acceleration in the development of AiP modules implies that Apple is moving closer to the development of proprietary RF front-end (RF-FEM) modules.





It was previously reported that Apple wants to have an internally developed 5G modem ready for some of its products by 2021.



Although the next iPad Pro was earlier expected to sport a mini LED display, a recent report claims that the slate will be equipped with an OLED panel . It is expected to arrive in the second half of 2021.