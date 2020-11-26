iPad Pro 2021 and iPhone 13 may feature Apple-made mmWave 5G AiP modules
Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture mmWave 5G AiP for the iPhone 13 as it wants to replace Qualcomm's 5G module with an in-house alternative. It appears that the next iPad Pro will also be equipped with the same chip.
Supply chain insiders claim that the acceleration in the development of AiP modules implies that Apple is moving closer to the development of proprietary RF front-end (RF-FEM) modules.
It was previously reported that Apple wants to have an internally developed 5G modem ready for some of its products by 2021.
Apple acquired Intel’s smartphone modem business in 2019 to expedite the development of in-house 5G modems. The iPhone 12 features the Snapdragon X55 5G modem and court documents have revealed that Apple will use Qualcomm's modems until at least 2024. It's likely that the chip maker's modem will be replaced in phases.
Although the next iPad Pro was earlier expected to sport a mini LED display, a recent report claims that the slate will be equipped with an OLED panel. It is expected to arrive in the second half of 2021.
The tablet will reportedly be powered by the A14X chip, which will be based on the A14 Bionic SoC that powers the iPhone 12 series.