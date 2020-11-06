The first iPhone 13 details are here
The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will offer upgraded ultra-wide cameras
Ming-Chi Kuo believes the ‘iPhone 13’ series will include the same four model sizes that are on offer at the moment. That means there should be a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will boast upgraded six-element (6P) f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle cameras with autofocus support, according to Kuo. The current-gen iPhone 12 Pro models offer five-element (5P) f/2.4 lenses with fixed focus.
The standard iPhone 13 models won’t benefit from these upgraded lenses, presumably to keep costs down, but Kuo is certain that Apple will bring the upgraded ultra-wide-angle cameras to all iPhone 14 models in 2022.
The iPhone 13 series could outsell the iPhone 12
Other iPhone 13 rumors have mentioned the possibility of a thinner notch and 120Hz ProMotion screens on the iPhone 13 Pro models. Unfortunately, these details aren’t set in stone yet.
Ming-Chi Kuo didn’t provide any further information about the 2021 iPhones, but he did say that demand should be stronger. He expects Apple to report a year-on-year sales increase thanks to a more robust 5G infrastructure and a return to the traditional September launch.