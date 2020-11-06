The first iPhone 13 details are here

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will offer upgraded ultra-wide cameras

The standard iPhone 13 models won’t benefit from these upgraded lenses, presumably to keep costs down, but Kuo is certain that Apple will bring the upgraded ultra-wide-angle cameras to all iPhone 14 models in 2022. Ming-Chi Kuo believes the ‘iPhone 13’ series will include the same four model sizes that are on offer at the moment. That means there should be a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.The next-generation flagships won’t introducing massive design changes. Instead, Apple is said to be focusing its efforts on the camera department, especially when it comes to the high-end models.Both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will boast upgraded six-element (6P) f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle cameras with autofocus support, according to Kuo. The current-gen iPhone 12 Pro models offer five-element (5P) f/ 2.4 lenses with fixed focus.The standard iPhone 13 models won’t benefit from these upgraded lenses, presumably to keep costs down, but Kuo is certain that Apple will bring the upgraded ultra-wide-angle cameras to all iPhone 14 models in 2022.

The iPhone 13 series could outsell the iPhone 12

Other iPhone 13 rumors have mentioned the possibility of a thinner notch and 120Hz ProMotion screens on the iPhone 13 Pro models. Unfortunately, these details aren’t set in stone yet.



Ming-Chi Kuo didn’t provide any further information about the 2021 iPhones, but he did say that demand should be stronger. He expects Apple to report a year-on-year sales increase thanks to a more robust 5G infrastructure and a return to the traditional September launch.



